Training Camp Story of the Day

Presented by

Kevin Stefanski encourages 'dialogue and unity' as Browns replace practice time for social justice discussion

Aug 27, 2020 at 08:25 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

As players and coaches huddled on the practice fields after their walk-throughs Thursday in Berea, coach Kevin Stefanski wanted the players to make the decision: were the Browns going to practice?

The question needed to be asked as professional sports teams and leagues postponed workouts, games and more to draw attention to social justice issues and police brutality against Black Americans following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by police officers. The Browns have previously halted football activities this offseason to focus on creating dialogue and free conversation with team members, and Stefanski was open to doing it again.

Football was secondary. He wanted to do whatever made players most comfortable.

"I just felt it was important to let the players come together and have a voice," said Stefanski. "We started off involved, and then I just felt it was important to let the players come together and have a voice."

Related Links

The Browns ultimately decided to cut their team practice in half. The first hour was spent on the field for workouts, and the final half was moved indoors, where the team could hold a conversation about what they can do toward furthering social justice issues in Northeast Ohio.

Stefanski, of course, was on board. He's always sided with players in discussions about improving the community. The Browns have a platform, and he's always encouraged players to use it.

"I am in the moment," he said, "and what this moment calls for is dialogue and unity. I think we are getting that in a bunch of ways from this football team. That is what I really appreciate about the guys we have."

The franchise as a whole has put those matters first this offseason.

In June, Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry made a video announcing the #BeTheSolution campaign, an initiative taken to encourage team employees and fans to sign up or donate toward social activism initiatives and reflect on what steps they can take to improve their community. The Browns have also had players participate in ride-alongs with police officers, engage in summits that brought citizens and city officials together for important dialogue and donate their time and money to local causes.

Stefanski wanted to continue that charitable, crucial culture no matter what day it was on the football calendar. During the virtual offseason, which included several team meetings about social justice issues and how players can take action, he established a social justice leadership committee of players who would help lead the charge. He said the committee has met three times since arriving back in Berea for training camp, and several of those players helped facilitate team discussions before and after Thursday's practice.

"There are a bunch of action items, so to speak, and things we are planning on doing with the NFL this season and things that we are doing in the community," Stefanski said. "We have had great assistance from our staff here at the Browns and explaining all of the resources that are available to the players. Just really getting their feel for what type of impact with which organizations they want to have an impact in the community."

The Browns also announced Thursday they're joining an alliance with the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. The efforts will also focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone.

"I think we all realized that all of us wanted to help make an impact," Stefanski said, "and we felt like we were stronger together."

Together. Unity. That's the basis of what Stefanski wants with his football team — no, with the whole Cleveland community — and the topic doesn't have to be about football. 

By listening to his guys and shortening practice to leave time for a thoughtful discussion, Stefanski hopes to deepen that culture. Change can be made when professional athletes use their platform, and he believes the Browns made another step in that direction.

"We have had a really good day of dialogue, and I think it stems from a really good few months of dialogue," Stefanski said. "We want to figure out a way to help. We want to figure out a way to affect change. That, I think, is what you are seeing here today and you are going to continue to see in this building for as long as we are doing this."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 10

Check out photos from the tenth day of Browns Camp

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020
1 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 27, 2020
2 / 55

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 27, 2020
3 / 55

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020
4 / 55

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020
5 / 55

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 27, 2020
6 / 55

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 27, 2020
7 / 55

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 27, 2020
8 / 55

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 27, 2020
9 / 55

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 27, 2020
10 / 55

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020
11 / 55

General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 27, 2020
12 / 55

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Seitu Smith during practice on August 27, 2020
13 / 55

Seitu Smith during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 27, 2020
14 / 55

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 27, 2020
15 / 55

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 27, 2020
16 / 55

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Callie Brownson during practice on August 27, 2020
17 / 55

Callie Brownson during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on August 27, 2020
18 / 55

Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 27, 2020
19 / 55

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Joe Sheehan during practice on August 27, 2020
20 / 55

Joe Sheehan during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Recievers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice on August 27, 2020
21 / 55

Wide Recievers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ben Bloom during practice on August 27, 2020
22 / 55

Ben Bloom during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jeremy Garrett during practice on August 27, 2020
23 / 55

Jeremy Garrett during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kevin Rogers during practice on August 27, 2020
24 / 55

Kevin Rogers during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice on August 27, 2020
25 / 55

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ryan Cordell during practice on August 27, 2020
26 / 55

Ryan Cordell during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice on August 27, 2020
27 / 55

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 27, 2020
28 / 55

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 27, 2020
29 / 55

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 27, 2020
30 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020
31 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 27, 2020
32 / 55

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 27, 2020
33 / 55

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020
34 / 55

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 27, 2020
35 / 55

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 27, 2020
36 / 55

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 27, 2020
37 / 55

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on August 27, 2020
38 / 55

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 27, 2020
39 / 55

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 27, 2020
40 / 55

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 27, 2020
41 / 55

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 27, 2020
42 / 55

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 27, 2020
43 / 55

A helmet during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 27, 2020
44 / 55

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020
45 / 55

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on August 27, 2020
46 / 55

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 27, 2020
47 / 55

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 27, 2020
48 / 55

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 27, 2020
49 / 55

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 27, 2020
50 / 55

A helmet during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jon Toth during practice on August 27, 2020
51 / 55

Jon Toth during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 27, 2020
52 / 55

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 27, 2020
53 / 55

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 27, 2020
54 / 55

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 27, 2020
55 / 55

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 27, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Odell Beckham Jr. healthy, rejuvenated and attacking training camp
news

Odell Beckham Jr. healthy, rejuvenated and attacking training camp

Beckham is healthy and back to making jaw-dropping plays
Alex Van Pelt says 'sense of urgency has to be high' for offense in fast-paced training camp
news

Alex Van Pelt says 'sense of urgency has to be high' for offense in fast-paced training camp

The Browns have seen steady progression in their offense since the first day of team practices
Myles Garrett says 'ultimate success is team success,' has playoffs as lone goal for 2020
news

Myles Garrett says 'ultimate success is team success,' has playoffs as lone goal for 2020

Garrett's list of goals to accomplish this season is short
Browns continue shuffle of linebackers in 'top to bottom' competition
news

Browns continue shuffle of linebackers in 'top to bottom' competition

LBs coach Jason Tarver is giving each linebacker a chance to prove themselves through the first week of team practices
Case Keenum sees future success for Baker Mayfield in 'quarterback-friendly' offense
news

Case Keenum sees future success for Baker Mayfield in 'quarterback-friendly' offense

The Browns' backup QB has been a great resource for Mayfield's understanding of the playbook
David Njoku ready to excel with key role in Browns tight ends room
news

David Njoku ready to excel with key role in Browns tight ends room

New schemes and teammates have set up a promising season for the fourth-year tight end
Rookie C Nick Harris taking advantage of being 'thrown into the fire' as 1st-team center
news

Rookie C Nick Harris taking advantage of being 'thrown into the fire' as 1st-team center

Harris is no stranger to jumping into action earlier than expected
Mack Wilson believes LBs can 'prove the world wrong' despite abundance of youth
news

Mack Wilson believes LBs can 'prove the world wrong' despite abundance of youth

The second-year linebacker doesn't lack confidence when it comes to his positional teammates
Baker Mayfield 'attacked' an offseason focused on physical improvements, new playbook
news

Baker Mayfield 'attacked' an offseason focused on physical improvements, new playbook

Mayfield devoted the offseason toward his body and memorizing Kevin Stefanski's new playbook
D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea
news

D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea

Running back's time between professional football stints required real jobs outside of sport
Freddie Kitchens, Browns continue to block outside noise from increasing national attention
news

Freddie Kitchens, Browns continue to block outside noise from increasing national attention

Kitchens is coaching the Browns to focus only on the team expectations

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising