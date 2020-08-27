Myles Garrett stresses 'standing in solidarity' as Browns hold post-practice meeting to discuss social justice issues

Aug 27, 2020 at 05:05 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Myles Garrett took a deep breath and began his opening remarks with local reporters Thursday in Berea with a poignant demand.

Garrett was preparing to speak from the heart after the Browns held a meeting to discuss what to do with team practice following recent boycotts across professional sports, and he wanted his personal message to be clear.

"I'd like to ask for justice for Breonna Taylor, and I'd like to ask that the officers that shot … " Garrett said before pausing and taking another breath. " …  Jacob Blake in the back seven times and paralyzed him, that they be held accountable for their actions. 

"We won't stop until there is reform and justice is served."

Garrett was referencing the police shootings of Taylor of Blake — two Black Americans whose cases have sparked protests across the country —  and is one of 12 members on the Browns leadership council. The group helped guide the team to a decision Thursday to shorten team practices to one hour and spend the remainder of practice time indoors for a discussion about what all players, coaches and team personnel can do to bring positive change to social justice issues in Northeast Ohio.

"We stand in solidarity with everyone who has chosen not to go today, but we elected to shorten our practice," he said. "We are going to cut it down in half, and then we are going to go in indoor and brainstorm on how we can make change happen in our community and how we can move forward locally and as a state and how us as teams in Cleveland, whether it is the Indians, Cavs or it is just the Browns, can move this thing forward, move the needle just a little bit and be a start of something great."

Related Links

The Browns have conducted several meetings since the beginning of the virtual offseason program to hold similar discussions. The conversations have encouraged team members to participate in peaceful protests, donate to social activism initiatives and use their platform to inspire change.

Garrett, who said he wishes to get in contact with the family of Blake in the future, shared some of his ideas in his interview. He wants to promote a petition that will criminalize hate speech, and he tweeted a link of the petition minutes after his interview ended.

"I don't believe (hate speech) should be said on forums, whether it's social media, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, or openly in the streets where it's marched or paraded," he said. "It shouldn't be like that. It shouldn't be allowed, and it shouldn't be accepted."

Garrett has been one of many professional athletes to take a stand against racism in the United States. NBA players opted to boycott all of their postseason games Wednesday evening to bring attention and dialogue to social justice issues, and players in MLB, MLS and other NFL teams have done similar actions. 

Athletes and prominent sports figures across the country have attempted to bring positive change in different ways, and Garrett believes unity is one of the most effective stances the sports world can take to ensure action happens.

"The best way to make that happen is to be unified," Garrett said. "I feel like most of the time when this has happened, it has been individuals being affected. Each person on each team is feeling some type of way, but the whole team is kind of on edge about what direction to go, what they want to do and how they feel. It is different this time. It has been a movement and not just a (Black Lives Matter)  movement; a lot of people are feeling this way of all colors and all walks of life.

"I feel like with so many leagues and so many people standing in solidarity in every sport and every profession, I feel like it can't be ignored and it can no longer be looked down upon."

Garrett was the voice of how many players on the Browns felt Thursday before practice. They want change, and they want to keep sports secondary if it means making a difference. 

That's why the Browns shortened their training camp practice and planned a meeting for another deep discussion. 

That's also why Garrett was direct and blunt in his statements. 

He doesn't want his frustrations — or the grievances felt by other Black Americans — to be ignored. He's taking a stand, and he hopes others will, too.

"We all want to have a united voice so that we can't be drowned out," he said. "We want to be heard, we want to promote change and we want to get the ball rolling. We want to make change happen."

Photos: Faces of Training Camp

Check out up close and personal photos from 2020 Browns Camp presented by Gatorade

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020
1 / 30

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020
2 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 25, 2020
3 / 30

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 24, 2020
4 / 30

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 18, 2020
5 / 30

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 18, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 25, 2020
6 / 30

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 24, 2020
7 / 30

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020
8 / 30

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Gatorade during practice on August 22, 2020
9 / 30

Gatorade during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020
10 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 25, 2020
11 / 30

Linebacker Solomon Ajayi (58) during practice on August 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 24, 2020
12 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on August 24, 2020
13 / 30

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on August 24, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 22, 2020
14 / 30

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020
15 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 17, 2020
16 / 30

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020
17 / 30

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020
18 / 30

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 20, 2020
19 / 30

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on August 20, 2020
20 / 30

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 20, 2020
21 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020
22 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020
23 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020
24 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 19, 2020
25 / 30

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020
26 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 20, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 19, 2020
27 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Gatorade during practice on August 19, 2020
28 / 30

Gatorade during practice on August 19, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 17, 2020
29 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 16, 2020
30 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

#BrownsCamp Daily: Baker Mayfield explains his role in getting most out of Browns' playmakers
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Baker Mayfield explains his role in getting most out of Browns' playmakers

Get caught up on all you might have missed from Day 10 of Training Camp
Kevin Stefanski encourages 'dialogue and unity' as Browns replace practice time for social justice discussion
news

Kevin Stefanski encourages 'dialogue and unity' as Browns replace practice time for social justice discussion

The Browns made discussions on social justice their top priority Thursday
Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 10 of Browns Training Camp
news

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 10 of Browns Training Camp

The offense continued to grow chemistry among its top playmakers on a short practice day
Kevin Stefanski: 'We want to stand for what's right'
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'We want to stand for what's right'

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters Thursday

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising