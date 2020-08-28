Browns secondary rising to occasion amid flurry of injuries

Jeff Howard allowed the "oh geez" moments to last for just a few moments.

Then, among a deep group of Browns defensive backs who have been put to the test amid a flurry of injuries, it was the age-old, football mentality repeated one more time: Next man up.

For months, defensive backs coach Jeff Howard had been preparing his group for the inevitable adversity that would come at some point in the season. For Cleveland's defensive backs, it came Monday, when S Grant Delpit was lost for the season and DBs Greedy Williams, M.J. Stewart Jr., Kevin Johnson and Terrance Mitchell were all sidelined with their own respective injuries.

"I feel like football really doesn't produce character; it really tests character. That situation is one example of that," Howard said. "Especially with our guys, we are going to go into the season, it is going to be tough and we are going to get hit in the mouth, and it is how are you going to handle it.

"We came back and talked among the group and really talked them through the challenge of 'What are you going to do if this happens to us?'If your opportunity is called, are you going to be ready for it?' In this day and age as competitive as this league is, you are going to get one shot, and you have to be ready for your shot."

The group responded Tuesday with one of its best overall performances of training camp. It's been a common occurrence for the Browns secondary, which has caused problems for the offense and gotten its hands on a number of interceptions through the first 11 practices — no matter who's healthy enough to be on the field.