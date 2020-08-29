Transactions

Presented by

WR Damion Willis joins 80-man roster; Browns make corresponding roster move

Aug 29, 2020 at 10:07 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Browns on Saturday made the following roster move:

Waived (1):

WR D.J. Montgomery

The Browns roster is currently at 80 players. WR Damion Willis, who was claimed via waivers Wednesday from the Bengals, now counts toward the 80-man roster. He had received a roster exemption while going through the screening/testing protocol.

Willis is 6-3, 204 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Troy. Originally signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games with two starts as a rookie. He recorded nine receptions for 82 yards. He is a native of Meridian, Miss.

Montgomery signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in May 2019. He spent the entire season on the reserve/injured list after suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason.

Related Content

Browns sign C Jon Toth
news

Browns sign C Jon Toth

Cleveland places recently claimed DE Curtis Weaver on IR
Browns claim WR Damion Willis
news

Browns claim WR Damion Willis

Cleveland makes a roster move on the off day
Browns claim DE Curtis Weaver, place Grant Delpit on IR
news

Browns claim DE Curtis Weaver, place Grant Delpit on IR

Cleveland makes a roster move in wake of Delpit's Achilles injury
Browns sign LB Malcolm Smith
news

Browns sign LB Malcolm Smith

Cleveland adds a former Super Bowl MVP to its roster
Browns sign DT Ricky Walker
news

Browns sign DT Ricky Walker

Cleveland makes a roster move before Saturday's practice
Browns sign C Casey Dunn
news

Browns sign C Casey Dunn

Cleveland makes a roster move before Sunday's practice
Browns sign DE George Obinna
news

Browns sign DE George Obinna

Rookie returns to roster after earlier release
Browns sign G Jovahn Fair
news

Browns sign G Jovahn Fair

Cleveland adds its 2nd offensive lineman in as many days
Browns sign G Michael Dunn
news

Browns sign G Michael Dunn

Cleveland adds depth to the offensive line
Browns claim CB M.J. Stewart via waivers, make other roster moves
news

Browns claim CB M.J. Stewart via waivers, make other roster moves

Jarvis Landry, Karl Joseph among those removed from PUP list
Browns activate WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
news

Browns activate WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

Undrafted rookie out of Louisiana was signed in May

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising