WR Damion Willis joins 80-man roster; Browns make corresponding roster move

The Browns on Saturday made the following roster move:

Waived (1):

WR D.J. Montgomery

The Browns roster is currently at 80 players. WR Damion Willis, who was claimed via waivers Wednesday from the Bengals, now counts toward the 80-man roster. He had received a roster exemption while going through the screening/testing protocol.

Willis is 6-3, 204 pounds and in his second NFL season out of Troy. Originally signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Willis appeared in 10 games with two starts as a rookie. He recorded nine receptions for 82 yards. He is a native of Meridian, Miss.