BrownsCamp Daily: How Denzel Ward is working to be even better in 2020

Denzel Ward has already made the Pro Bowl and is one of the league's rising stars at the position. Pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jeff Howard knows that, of course.

It just hasn't stopped Howard from trying to find a way to add even more "value" to Ward's game in 2020 and beyond. That's why Ward has been working hard at mastering a new technique in press coverage.

"I have not really worked that technique before," Ward said earlier this month. "It has been a fun process so far and learning the new technique. Just trying new things out and not really being one dimensional."

Howard has loved how Ward has attacked the challenge.

"I always want to try to add value to my players," Howard said. "We kind of just went back and looked. I watched all his targets from last year and really just tried to assess him, tell him where I was at and then come up with a plan of ways that we can feel like he can possibly improve on his game. That growth mindset is something that I can really see in Denzel.

Every time he comes out on the field, he is really trying to get better, he is really trying to compete and he does not like to lose. That is really what you like to see in a corner."