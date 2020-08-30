Fresh Takes: On-Field Observations from the Browns' trip to FirstEnergy Stadium

The grass looked great, the weather was perfect and the Browns sported their brand new uniforms on an absolutely gorgeous day at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The only thing missing Sunday was the fans — outside of some family of players, coaches and team employees who were spread across the middle level of the stadium in socially distanced pods.

The Browns, though, made it feel just a little bit more like a "normal" Sunday by piping in crowd noise throughout the practice, which was essentially a scrimmage for the second half of it.

"It was definitely different with the constant level of that crowd noise or white noise, whatever you want to call it," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "Without the right headsets, it was a little difficult to hear the walkie-talkie stuff, but that is stuff we are working through. It was good to get out there in the stadium for some of those guys to feel like what it would be like to play with a small crowd."

Here's what happened on a beautiful day by the lake.

1. Methodical day for 1st-team offense

Mayfield had all of his weapons at his disposal Sunday, as he lined up with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry at wide receiver, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at running back and his full cast of playmaking tight ends, led by Pro Bowler Austin Hooper. He utilized just about all of them at some point during the half-practice, half-scrimmage, whether it was during a red zone period that featured touchdown throws to Beckham and Hooper, or the team period, which saw him lead the offense down the field for a touchdown one series after being stuffed for a three-and-out.

It was a productive day of work to cap a four-day stretch that has featured a noticeable uptick in successful moments for the Browns' passing attack.

"There is definitely room to improve," Mayfield said. "I thought we did some things well, but we will look back on the film and probably be not as satisfied."

The first offense was at its best when it got its second crack against the second-team defense. The biggest play came on a third-down completion to Damion Ratley, who recently returned to practice after missing a chunk of time with a groin injury.

Mayfield found David Njoku to get the Browns near the goal line, and Hunt finished off the successful possession with a short touchdown run.

It wasn't always smooth sailing, but Mayfield stressed the team wasn't calling plays the way it would in a real game.