BrownsCamp Daily: Where Baker Mayfield believes he's made the most progress

The last question of Baker Mayfield's video conference with reporters Sunday produced one of his deepest answers.

Asked where he's seen the most progress in himself over the past few weeks, Mayfield looked beyond his footwork, handle of the playbook, throwing mechanics, physical fitness or anything else one might associate with the things quarterbacks work on during training camp. Instead, Mayfield looked at the big picture.

Even with all of the protocols in place to keep players physically apart from each other as much as possible, Mayfield discussed his role in bringing the team together during these unique circumstances.

"I would not say it is anything on the field. I would say it is within our locker room, getting around the guys and realizing that I have to do much more than just let my play on the field to be the quarterback for this team," Mayfield said. "I have to put my arm around these guys, lead them and show them the way, and especially in these uncertain times, if the schedule changes and all that to never waver, never falter. Just showing those guys that I can be the leader, no matter what."