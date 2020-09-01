Team Coverage

Browns get good news about LB Mack Wilson's knee injury

Sep 01, 2020 at 02:04 PM
Andrew Gribble

Kevin Stefanski finally got some of the good news he covets whenever he meets with Senior VP of Player Health and Development Joe Sheehan.

It was in one of their more recent conversations Stefanski learned LB Mack Wilson, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since the first few days of camp, would not require surgery.

Without providing a timetable, Stefanski called it a "good development" for Wilson, who was poised to play a big role on the defense after starting 14 games as a rookie.

"I think with all of our guys, you hate to see them go out and then you hope that it is always good news, when they do go out and Joe sidles over to me and whispers in my ear," Stefanski said before Tuesday's practice. "I always hope it is good news."

This certainly qualifies.

Wilson, a former fifth-round pick out of Alabama, took over for Christian Kirksey when the veteran was lost for the year just two games into the 2019 season. Wilson played nearly every snap the rest of the way and finished with 82 tackles, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble.

Wilson has been outspoken about his confidence in the team's linebacking corps, which is among the youngest and least experienced in the league. Now, he's poised to be able to play a role within it at some point this season.

Photos: Training Camp - Day 13

Check out photos from the thirtieth day of Browns Camp

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
1 / 70

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2 / 70

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
3 / 70

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
4 / 70

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
5 / 70

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
6 / 70

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
7 / 70

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
8 / 70

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
9 / 70

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
10 / 70

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
11 / 70

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
12 / 70

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
13 / 70

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
14 / 70

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
15 / 70

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
16 / 70

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
17 / 70

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
18 / 70

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
19 / 70

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20 / 70

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
21 / 70

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
22 / 70

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center Nick Harris (53) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
23 / 70

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center Nick Harris (53) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
24 / 70

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
25 / 70

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
26 / 70

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
27 / 70

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
28 / 70

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
29 / 70

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
30 / 70

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (67) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
31 / 70

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (67) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Fans during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
32 / 70

Fans during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
33 / 70

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
34 / 70

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80), Tight end Austin Hooper (81) and Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
35 / 70

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (59) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
36 / 70

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (59) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
37 / 70

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
38 / 70

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
39 / 70

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
40 / 70

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
41 / 70

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
42 / 70

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
43 / 70

Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
44 / 70

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
45 / 70

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
46 / 70

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
47 / 70

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
48 / 70

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
49 / 70

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
50 / 70

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stands during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
51 / 70

The stands during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
52 / 70

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
53 / 70

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
54 / 70

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
55 / 70

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
56 / 70

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
57 / 70

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
58 / 70

The team during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
59 / 70

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The field during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
60 / 70

The field during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
61 / 70

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
62 / 70

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
63 / 70

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
64 / 70

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
65 / 70

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
66 / 70

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
67 / 70

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
68 / 70

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) and Running back Benny LeMay (36) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
69 / 70

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) and Running back Benny LeMay (36) during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The field during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
70 / 70

The field during practice on August 30, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

*Stefanski said DE Myles Garrett (wrist) and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are "truly day to day" as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Garrett did not participate in Sunday's practice at FirstEnergy Stadium out of an abundance of caution. Williams hasn't practiced since he suffered his injury at an Aug. 24 practice.

***Joel Bitonio said JC Tretter remains engaged with the team and prepared to play in the season opener despite not being able to practice since the start of camp.

"Mentally he has been in every meeting," Bitonio said. "He is watching practice on his iPad and he is getting focused and ready to roll. I know mentally he is going to be ready to play if he is ready to go physically."

Tretter underwent knee surgery just before the start of training camp. Fifth-round rookie Nick Harris has taken every snap with the first-team offense in his place.

Asked if Tretter could be back on the field sometime this week at practice, Stefanski said, "we'll see."

"l would say he is progressing," Stefanski said. "I think we really want to use every single one of these days to our advantage. I think the prudent thing would be to wait until next week to really check in to say whether he is going to make it to that first game or not. I am really worried about him today, more so than next week."

*After reviewing the film of Sunday's practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, which featured a scrimmage for the second half of it, Stefanski came away pleased by his team's discipline on both sides of the ball.

"I think we played mostly penalty-free on either side, which was good to see," Stefanski said. 

"We have been really harping on that a lot without having the [preseason] games and without having officials right now. That is something that I thought was good. 

"Like every practice, there are so many things that we can get better at. I thought putting them through some of the situational things was good so that we can talk through some of our adjustments and some of the substitution things that happen in the course of a game. All of that was really good work, and I think we will kind of double-down on that this Friday at the stadium, as well."

The Browns practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Berea before returning to FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday for a practice under the lights.

Related Content

Jedrick Wills ready to show skills at new position after fast-paced transition
news

Jedrick Wills ready to show skills at new position after fast-paced transition

The rookie lineman has been all in on the position change despite the unusual offseason
Dee and Jimmy Haslam miss Browns fans at training camp, hopeful some can watch this season at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Dee and Jimmy Haslam miss Browns fans at training camp, hopeful some can watch this season at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns owners met with reporters Sunday to discuss a variety of topics
Grant Delpit's 'ready to go,' prepared to help wherever he can in the secondary
news

Grant Delpit's 'ready to go,' prepared to help wherever he can in the secondary

The 2nd-round rookie is learning multiple spots in the defense
ESPN's Mike Clay on Browns Daily: Offense 'has the pieces' to be one of NFL's best
news

ESPN's Mike Clay on Browns Daily: Offense 'has the pieces' to be one of NFL's best

Clay joined Browns Daily Wednesday to preview the 2020 season and share his position group rankings
Denzel Ward believes secondary 'could be special' with new additions 
news

Denzel Ward believes secondary 'could be special' with new additions 

The Browns have continued to surround Ward with promising players
Nick Chubb eager to 'go at it in every game' with Kareem Hunt 
news

Nick Chubb eager to 'go at it in every game' with Kareem Hunt 

Chubb has always kept a team-first approach when asked about sharing a position with Hunt

