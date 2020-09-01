Browns get good news about LB Mack Wilson's knee injury

*After reviewing the film of Sunday's practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, which featured a scrimmage for the second half of it, Stefanski came away pleased by his team's discipline on both sides of the ball.

"I think we played mostly penalty-free on either side, which was good to see," Stefanski said.

"We have been really harping on that a lot without having the [preseason] games and without having officials right now. That is something that I thought was good.

"Like every practice, there are so many things that we can get better at. I thought putting them through some of the situational things was good so that we can talk through some of our adjustments and some of the substitution things that happen in the course of a game. All of that was really good work, and I think we will kind of double-down on that this Friday at the stadium, as well."