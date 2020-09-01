Browns get good news about LB Mack Wilson's knee injury

Kevin Stefanski finally got some of the good news he covets whenever he meets with Senior VP of Player Health and Development Joe Sheehan.
It was in one of their more recent conversations Stefanski learned LB Mack Wilson, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since the first few days of camp, would not require surgery.
Without providing a timetable, Stefanski called it a "good development" for Wilson, who was poised to play a big role on the defense after starting 14 games as a rookie.
"I think with all of our guys, you hate to see them go out and then you hope that it is always good news, when they do go out and Joe sidles over to me and whispers in my ear," Stefanski said before Tuesday's practice. "I always hope it is good news."
This certainly qualifies.
Wilson, a former fifth-round pick out of Alabama, took over for Christian Kirksey when the veteran was lost for the year just two games into the 2019 season. Wilson played nearly every snap the rest of the way and finished with 82 tackles, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble.
Wilson has been outspoken about his confidence in the team's linebacking corps, which is among the youngest and least experienced in the league. Now, he's poised to be able to play a role within it at some point this season.
*Stefanski said DE Myles Garrett (wrist) and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are "truly day to day" as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.
Garrett did not participate in Sunday's practice at FirstEnergy Stadium out of an abundance of caution. Williams hasn't practiced since he suffered his injury at an Aug. 24 practice.
***Joel Bitonio said JC Tretter remains engaged with the team and prepared to play in the season opener despite not being able to practice since the start of camp.
"Mentally he has been in every meeting," Bitonio said. "He is watching practice on his iPad and he is getting focused and ready to roll. I know mentally he is going to be ready to play if he is ready to go physically."
Tretter underwent knee surgery just before the start of training camp. Fifth-round rookie Nick Harris has taken every snap with the first-team offense in his place.
Asked if Tretter could be back on the field sometime this week at practice, Stefanski said, "we'll see."
"l would say he is progressing," Stefanski said. "I think we really want to use every single one of these days to our advantage. I think the prudent thing would be to wait until next week to really check in to say whether he is going to make it to that first game or not. I am really worried about him today, more so than next week."
*After reviewing the film of Sunday's practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, which featured a scrimmage for the second half of it, Stefanski came away pleased by his team's discipline on both sides of the ball.
"I think we played mostly penalty-free on either side, which was good to see," Stefanski said.
"We have been really harping on that a lot without having the [preseason] games and without having officials right now. That is something that I thought was good.
"Like every practice, there are so many things that we can get better at. I thought putting them through some of the situational things was good so that we can talk through some of our adjustments and some of the substitution things that happen in the course of a game. All of that was really good work, and I think we will kind of double-down on that this Friday at the stadium, as well."
The Browns practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Berea before returning to FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday for a practice under the lights.