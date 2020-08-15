Grant Delpit's 'ready to go,' prepared to help wherever he can in the secondary

Grant Delpit doesn't know any different way.

That's why the Browns' second-round safety isn't making too much out of the NFL's unique setup for training camp, which includes no preseason games following an entirely virtual offseason. This is a little closer to normal for a rookie who's never experienced an NFL training camp before than it is for a veteran.

"I know there is supposed to be a preseason, but in college, we didn't have one," Delpit said before Friday's practice. "I know the NFL is definitely the next level so I am doing everything I can do to prepare for it. Of course, I would want to have some preseason games to kind of get in the swing of things, but we think on our feet and that is why we are out there, that is why we are here and that is why I am here. I am ready to go."

Delpit's ready to go in a variety of ways.

First, Delpit is fully healthy — something he rarely was because of a nagging high ankle sprain during his final season at LSU. He maximized the extra time away from the field to heal up and prepare himself from a physical standpoint with the understanding there's no replicating "football shape" away from a football field.

That's what made a day like Friday so rewarding for Delpit. He was playing football again and moving around in a way he hadn't in close to a year.

"That was the No. 1 thing I had to do is get all the way 100 percent," Delpit said. "I was able to do that, and I was also working out every day. There was nothing else to do. Working out every day and trying to get right because I know once we get here, it will be full speed 100 percent.