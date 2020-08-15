Grant Delpit's 'ready to go,' prepared to help wherever he can in the secondary

Grant Delpit doesn't know any different way.
That's why the Browns' second-round safety isn't making too much out of the NFL's unique setup for training camp, which includes no preseason games following an entirely virtual offseason. This is a little closer to normal for a rookie who's never experienced an NFL training camp before than it is for a veteran.
"I know there is supposed to be a preseason, but in college, we didn't have one," Delpit said before Friday's practice. "I know the NFL is definitely the next level so I am doing everything I can do to prepare for it. Of course, I would want to have some preseason games to kind of get in the swing of things, but we think on our feet and that is why we are out there, that is why we are here and that is why I am here. I am ready to go."
Delpit's ready to go in a variety of ways.
First, Delpit is fully healthy — something he rarely was because of a nagging high ankle sprain during his final season at LSU. He maximized the extra time away from the field to heal up and prepare himself from a physical standpoint with the understanding there's no replicating "football shape" away from a football field.
That's what made a day like Friday so rewarding for Delpit. He was playing football again and moving around in a way he hadn't in close to a year.
"That was the No. 1 thing I had to do is get all the way 100 percent," Delpit said. "I was able to do that, and I was also working out every day. There was nothing else to do. Working out every day and trying to get right because I know once we get here, it will be full speed 100 percent.
"I was able to do that and get my body right, and I am great."
When they selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft, the Browns were confident Delpit would quickly return to the form that made him so great at LSU. A unanimous All-American in 2018, Delpit still showed enough the following year to win the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top defensive back.
Now in Cleveland, the Browns see a player who can fill a variety of roles based off the versatility he showed while playing against the nation's top talent week in, week out in the SEC.
"I think it would be unfair to task him as just a free, just a strong or just what we would call a big nickel," Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said in April. "The appeal is that he really does have the modern-day safety skill set from a coverage standpoint because of that versatility. That is something that we are really excited to have."
Delpit certainly wasn't getting caught up in positions or labels Friday. He was just thrilled to be playing football again — the only way he knows.
"I am just ready to fit in wherever (Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods) and Coach (Kevin) Stefanski put me, to be honest," Delpit said. "I am not really worried about the exact spot that I need to make an impact at. I am just ready to fit into the defensive scheme, and we are installing that right now."
