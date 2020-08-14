Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 1 of Training Camp

2. A big day for Jarvis Landry

Less than an hour before practice, WR Jarvis Landry was coy as he discussed just how active he would be on the field.

Six months removed from hip surgery, Landry lauded the "great plan" that would get him back to where he'd be able to practice normally. He indicated his work during team drills could be light during the early goings-on.

About an hour into the practice, Landry hauled in a long touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield.

"He looked good," Stefanski said. "I have been able to watch him progress here over the last couple of weeks. He is doing a nice job. He is not afraid to work. I enjoy watching him out on the practice field. I enjoy having him around the meeting rooms. He is progressing nicely."

Stefanski said there was nothing out of ordinary about Landry's workload Friday. That was all a part of the plan.

"I think there is a rhythm to how we want to roll him out and make sure he is getting the amount of work he needs," Stefanski said. "That is where I will defer to our medical experts in that area."

3. Rookie watch

The Browns' starting offensive line featured two rookies in prominent positions. First-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. lined up at left tackle — something the Browns have expected for months — while fifth-rounder Nick Harris was the center — a new development in the wake of veteran JC Tretter’s recent knee procedure.

Stefanski did not provide a timetable for Tretter's return but stressed the upcoming stretch would be valuable to Harris, whom the Browns believe fits well into their offensive scheme.

Stefanski said he's liked what he's seen from both of the rookies up front.

"I think (Wills) is like a lot of young players at this point," Stefanski said. "There is a lot of work to be done, both mentally and physically. The good news is, we have (offensive line) Coach (Bill) Callahan on the case. They are spending a lot of time together and they will continue to do so, but he is right where we want him to be.

"With all of these young guys, speaking about Nick but really for everybody, this is a process and there are going to be mistakes, and we just have to identify and correct them. That is part of the training camp rhythm. That is kind of where we are right now. Do not expect it to be perfect. We just have to make sure we take every rep and we coach off of them."

4. Here and there

-- Rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones fielded plenty of punt returns during Friday's practice. He rotated with JoJo Natson, who was the Rams' punt and kick returner for the past two seasons.

-- One of the bigger plays of practice came near the end, when Case Keenum lofted a touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge down the center of the field.

-- Myles Garrett (hamstring) did not practice. Stefanski said he expects Garrett to be fine.