Kevin Stefanski: "I am just excited for the players to get a chance to have a competitive period"

On if today somewhat feels like his first official day as head coach, given the team is practicing:

"I do not look at it that way just because we have been on the field so much in the last week or so. I am just excited for the players to get a chance to have a competitive period and to go through one-on-ones. That is the fun part in this is finding a way to practice hard, practice smart and get a ton of work done. Really looking forward to it."

On if G Wyatt Teller is in the lead for RG and expectations for Gs Michael Dunn and Jovahn Fair:

"Wyatt had a really good offseason. As we break the huddle on Day 1, Wyatt will be in there. I think he knows this and every player knows this, you are constantly working to keep that job. I am working to keep my job. I hope there is pressure on him like there are on a lot of people to compete and go earn some roles. The two young players we added, we are going to continue to make sure we are looking for ways to improve our football team, and they are going to spend a lot of time with (offensive line) Coach (Bill) Callahan and (assistant offensive line) Coach (Scott) Peters to get them up to speed."

On free agent G Ronald Leary's visit to the Browns and if the team may potentially sign him:

"I really can't comment on visits. I will leave that in AB's (Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry) court."

On the most inhabiting part of the COVID-19 protocols when trying to conduct a 'normal' practice:

"Let me have a normal practice first before I get into that (laughter). We will see. You are going to see me like this out there [pulls mask up to face]. What I try to do is if I am back far enough, I will pull it down so that they can hear me. Listen, that is part of the drill. That is just how it is. I do not know yet, but I think it will look like practice."

On if he has used cases from the MLB as lessons to the team about the importance of shared responsibility in following COVID-19 protocols when not in the building:

"I definitely do."

On how different training camp will be without fans in attendance:

"It is going to be weird. That is a very unfortunate part of this. I have not experienced camp here with the Cleveland Browns fans, but just from what I have heard, it sounds like all of Northeast Ohio used to be here during training camp. It is a shame. We would love to have them out here. In the meantime, they have to watch Browns Live, I am told. We will do our best to make sure this is an exciting time for them and get some information to our fans because that is a huge part of why we do this. We are going to make sure we engage them as much as we can."

On S Grant Delpit and where Delpit fits in the defense:

"I think he has to earn a role. We have high hopes for the kid. (Defensive coordinator) Joe (Woods) and his staff are going to look for ways that he can help us, and I think that remains to be seen. I think we have been evaluating him from the meeting rooms to the walkthroughs, and now, we get to see some full-speed reps and see where we can fit him in and help this football team win."

On the plan for WR Jarvis Landry's practice participation after returning from surgery:

"I think we have a really good plan for him, like we do all of our guys. We spent some time really talking about each guy, where they are and what we want to do. Some guys may be a little bit limited today and full go tomorrow or monitor their reps. We just have to be really aware of that. Obviously, Jarvis had that surgery, but he is doing really well. Really pleased with where he is, and we will be smart about how we bring him along."

On how much he anticipates having to adjust how he would normally run a practice: