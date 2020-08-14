News & Notes: JC Tretter undergoes knee procedure; Rookie Nick Harris gets valuable starting reps

-Jarvis Landry is close to making a full return to the field.

Landry, who underwent offseason surgery for a hip injury that nagged him throughout the 2019 season, has been following a gradual plan created by the Browns medical staff to give him his best shot of being 100 percent in Week 1. He won't nearly be a full participant for the Browns' first team practice of training camp — he said he'll participate in individual workouts and will be a brief participant in full team reps — but he's close to feeling 100 percent.

"I feel good. I feel really good," Landry said. "We've put together a great plan that 's going to gradually work me into the normal practice schedule. We have a good plan going forward and I'm excited."

-Landry has been doing all he can to return to full health despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the NFL to close team facilities from players for a sizable chunk of the offseason. Landry was able to complete his rehab process away from Cleveland, but he admitted it was difficult for him to rehabilitate at the pace players normally follow in a standard offseason.

"It's been very difficult being that this is my first major surgery ever," Landry said. "And then quarantine hits and everyone has to be in their house for a month, two months before I could get back to someone getting their hands on me and giving me the treatment I needed."

Landry said the complications were tough to work through mentally, too — he wasn't sure if he'd be back in time for training camp or for Week 1 — but those worries have since settled.

He's in Berea and ready to get to work.

"I'm at a stage where I'm close," Landry said. "I'm so close to where I know I can be able to go out there and help this team."

-Stefanski said that Wyatt Teller will have the first crack at first-team reps at right guard.

Teller, a three-year veteran, played in 15 games last season and started the final nine games at right guard. He was one of the most seasoned players in the position battle, which had three players opt out for this season, and Stefanski confirmed Friday that Teller will have first dibs on winning the starting spot on the depth chart.

"Wyatt had a really good offseason," Stefanski said. "As we break the huddle on Day 1, Wyatt will be in there. I think he knows this and every player knows this — you're constantly working to keep that job. I hope there's pressure on him and a lot of people to go and earn those roles."

-Grant Delpit could carry a variety of roles for his rookie year in defensive coordinator Joe Woods' schemes.

Delpit, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, was the leader of LSU's defense last season when they won the CFP National Championship. He could play in the slot, at the line of scrimmage or in the backfield. It didn't matter if he was a strong safety or a free safety — Delpit could make plays.

The Browns plan to take advantage of that from the start. Delpit isn't sure how yet, but he believes the team workouts will show where he fits best.