ESPN's Mike Clay on Browns Daily: Offense 'has the pieces' to be one of NFL's best

In order for the skill positions to reach to their potential, the guys up front need to do their jobs very well, and Clay loved the Browns offseason focus on improving the tackle position with the signing of Jack Conklin and drafting Jedrick Wills Jr. with the No. 10 pick. Clay said Conklin "is one of the best in the biz" at the right tackle spot and knows the pedigree that Wills brings to the table despite having to switch to the left side.

The only position on offense that did not rank in the top seven for Clay was quarterback, but he stressed that could change after the 2020 season. He is a big believer in Baker Mayfield.

Regarding Mayfield, Clay expects a big 2020, saying this year, "he can live up to that high-end pedigree. I was a big fan of him coming into the NFL. He has it in him…and Kevin Stefanski can help … so I am very excited to see that."

The only problem facing this offense, is "how do you dole out the touches," but as Clay astutely noted, that is "a good problem to have."