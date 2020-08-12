Transactions

Browns sign DE George Obinna

Aug 12, 2020 at 03:25 PM
The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Signed (1):

DE George Obinna

Waived (1):

DT Jeffery Whatley  

Obinna is a 6-2, 245 pound rookie out of Sacramento State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted rookie May 5, Obinna was waived July 31. A native of Tracy, Calif., Obinna appeared in 46 collegiate games and recorded 136 tackles, 33.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Browns active roster is currently at 80 players.

