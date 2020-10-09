Browns D-line will tap into its depth with Larry Ogunjobi sidelined

Elliott, a third-round pick, has impressed coaches since training camp, when he flashed his quick feet that made him one of the top defensive line prospects of the draft. He's only 22, however, and has plenty of room to grow, but he might get one of his best opportunities to showcase his young talents Sunday.

"We're counting on him," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He's pretty responsible. He follows through on study, and he makes sure he is in the right spot and right place. We just need him to go out there, and then whatever is asked of him, he has to do his job."

Vincent Taylor, who was signed by the Browns before Week 1, is the other DT. He's made five tackles, one QB hit and a fumble recovery and seen a steady increase in playing time since the season opener. When Taylor has filled in, the defensive line hasn't lost a step, either.

Elliott and Taylor both will be surrounded by talent when they're on the field — and that's what has made the Browns D-Line so solid. Garrett, Sheldon Richardson and DEs Adrian Clayborn and Porter Gustin, who have both filled in for Olivier Vernon as he recovers from an abdomen injury, have teamed up to deliver game-changing plays in all three of the Browns' wins during their current three-game win streak.

When one player thrives, the rest of the D-Line has found ways to benefit, whether it comes from creating sacks or by stopping the run, and injuries haven't prevented them from missing a beat. The defensive line has totaled nine sacks this season and is a big reason why Cleveland is fifth-best in the league at stopping the run, which will be a key task to defeating the Colts in Week 5.

Indianapolis has recorded 131 carries, fourth-most in the league, but has only averaged 3.5 yards per carry, which ranks last. The Browns are certainly capable of keeping that number low if they continue to perform at the same level they've shown through the first quarter of the season.

"They're a tough team, and we're a tough team," Garrett said, "and we just have to duke it out and see who executes better."

Regardless of which combination of players the Browns have at the line of scrimmage, they'll have plenty of talent capable of wreaking havoc in the backfield. They deserve credit for Cleveland's strong start to the season, which could become the best start the franchise has had since 1994 if they win Sunday, and there's plenty of reasons to believe they'll continue to thrive even without the presence of one of their top players.