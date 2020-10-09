Colts vs Browns: Need to Know Game Day Information

CASH-TO-CARD

FirstEnergy Stadium is now a cashless venue for all transactions, including concession stands, the Browns Pro Shop, parking and more. Cash-to-card kiosks are available at sections 113, 130, 138, 147, 312 and 329. Fans will be able to insert cash into the machines and will receive a pre-paid card that can be used both within FirstEnergy Stadium and other places outside of the stadium.

EXPRESS MOBILE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE

Skip the concession line and order your food and drink through the Browns mobile app on the tickets tab! Mobile ordering is available stadium wide as each zone will have a dedicated C-Town Eats pick up window.

MAIN CONCOURSE

C-Town Eats Section 104

C-Town Eats Section 113

C-Town Eats Section 129

C-Town Eats Section 146

300 LEVEL CLUB

C-Town Eats Section 304 (7UP City Club)

C-Town Eats Section 329 (Lake Club)

300 LEVEL ENDZONES

C-Town Eats Section 319

C-Town Eats Section 348

500 LEVEL LOCATIONS

C-Town Eats Section 504 (South Side)

C-Town Eats Section 513 (South Side)

C-Town Eats Section 528 (North Side)

C-Town Eats Section 540 (North Side)

PARKING

All ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase parking for tomorrow's game. We have 2 lots available.

Click here to purchase a pass to our Northcoast Harbor Purple Lot

Click here to purchase a pass to the Northcoast Harbor Yellow Lot

GAME ENTERTAINMENT

GAME THEME: The Browns and American Cancer Society are tackling multiple types of cancer through the Crucial Catch campaign, in addition to breast cancer. After nearly a decade of supporting breast cancer awareness and screenings, the league's platform expanded to encompass early detection and risk reduction resources for all types of cancers to increase its potential impact and help save lives.

Throughout the entire game on Sunday, you will see Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer imagery on the field and in the stands. There will be several banners, the goal posts will be wrapped with branding, the field will have Crucial Catch stenciling and both teams will be in colorful gear, drawing awareness to all forms of cancer.

The American Cancer Society will also be in attendance in honor of their Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign, supported by former Browns great Bernie Kosar.

The team is also planning to play a video in-game highlighting the Browns recent visit with patients courageously battling at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and Seidman Cancer Center.

Finally, another will be a specific call to action to have people attend and donate to the Tributes at Twilight event next weekend, October 17 from 6:30-8:00p.m., asking for attendees to purchase a luminaria bag for the event with all proceeds going towards the American Cancer Society. Fans can purchase a pink or gold tribute bag for $10 or $25 here.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Tiffany Baumann, former Miss Ohio representing Cleveland in the Miss America Pageant and 8-year cancer survivor (pre-recorded video)

COLOR GUARD: Ohio Army and Air National Guard