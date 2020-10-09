Colts vs Browns: Need to Know Game Day Information

GAME DAY INFORMATION
TICKET OFFICE OPENS: 9:00 AM | GATES OPEN: 2:30 PM | KICKOFF: 4:25 PM
The Colts vs Browns game is presented by University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and is dedicated to honoring our Crucial Catch campaign. This game is a mobile-ticketed event. Please review the new game day procedures and stadium restart plan before arrival to FirstEnergy Stadium.
IMPORTANT COVID-19 PROTOCOLS
- Face coverings are mandatory upon entrance/exit and while inside of FirstEnergy Stadium at all times and throughout egress for individuals age 10+
- Maintain physical distancing - 6ft apart
- Frequently wash or use hand sanitizer
MOBILE TICKETING
Your phone is your game ticket. You can access your mobile tickets through the Browns mobile app (download it by clicking here).
Please Note: There are important login changes for 2020 to keep your account safer than ever. The first time you log in you will be asked to reset your password and verify your phone number and email address. View instructions here >>
TO EXPEDITE AND ENSURE SAFE ENTRY INTO FIRSTENERGY STADIUM
MOBILE TICKETING
- Be sure you have updated to the latest version of the Browns mobile app
- Log in to the ticketing section in the Browns mobile app using your Cleveland Browns Account Manager information prior to arriving at the gate and select 'View Barcode' to display your mobile ticket for the ticket scanner
- It is recommended that you join the 'Stadium WiFi' network (no password required) as you approach the gates.
- iOS and Android users are encouraged to add their ticket to their mobile wallet at least 24 hours prior to the game. This will enable tap and go at the gate. When you arrive, open your ticket in your 'wallet' (there will be no visible barcode on your ticket), hold your phone near the scanner and you're all set
Note: Apple requires your phone to be protected with a passcode, touchID, or FaceID in order to use Apple Wallet. Click here for instructions on enabling passcode
- Printed tickets are not available for this game
- Screenshots of your tickets will not work for stadium entry
ENTER THROUGH YOUR DESIGNATED GATE/ZONE
All fans are now required to enter FirstEnergy Stadium through their designated gate/zone and during their recommended time. Fans will receive this information upon receiving and opening their ticket in the Browns mobile app.
If you are unable to access your tickets via the Browns mobile app, you can access them via the web version of Account Manager or the Ticketmaster app (if you purchased your tickets directly from Ticketmaster.com).
If you experience any difficulty accessing your tickets through the Browns mobile app when you arrive at the stadium, please visit the Ticket Office.
Ticket Office: South side of the stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop (opens at 9:00 AM)
TOUCHLESS ENTRY
We are now offering touchless entry into FirstEnergy Stadium making fan access a seamless experience. Touchless entry kiosks will be located at each gate. Please click here for more information and to get set up with touchless entry.
TRANSFERRING YOUR TICKETS
You will want to transfer any of your tickets directly to your recipient prior to arriving to the gate. After logging into the app, select the "Transfer" button and send tickets directly to them.
QUESTIONS?
For more detailed information on mobile ticketing click here. If you have any further questions regarding mobile tickets, please contact us via email at tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or phone at 440-891-5050.
CASH-TO-CARD
FirstEnergy Stadium is now a cashless venue for all transactions, including concession stands, the Browns Pro Shop, parking and more. Cash-to-card kiosks are available at sections 113, 130, 138, 147, 312 and 329. Fans will be able to insert cash into the machines and will receive a pre-paid card that can be used both within FirstEnergy Stadium and other places outside of the stadium.
EXPRESS MOBILE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE
Skip the concession line and order your food and drink through the Browns mobile app on the tickets tab! Mobile ordering is available stadium wide as each zone will have a dedicated C-Town Eats pick up window.
MAIN CONCOURSE
- C-Town Eats Section 104
- C-Town Eats Section 113
- C-Town Eats Section 129
- C-Town Eats Section 146
300 LEVEL CLUB
- C-Town Eats Section 304 (7UP City Club)
- C-Town Eats Section 329 (Lake Club)
300 LEVEL ENDZONES
- C-Town Eats Section 319
- C-Town Eats Section 348
500 LEVEL LOCATIONS
- C-Town Eats Section 504 (South Side)
- C-Town Eats Section 513 (South Side)
- C-Town Eats Section 528 (North Side)
- C-Town Eats Section 540 (North Side)
PARKING
All ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase parking for tomorrow's game. We have 2 lots available.
- Click here to purchase a pass to our Northcoast Harbor Purple Lot
- Click here to purchase a pass to the Northcoast Harbor Yellow Lot
GAME ENTERTAINMENT
GAME THEME: The Browns and American Cancer Society are tackling multiple types of cancer through the Crucial Catch campaign, in addition to breast cancer. After nearly a decade of supporting breast cancer awareness and screenings, the league's platform expanded to encompass early detection and risk reduction resources for all types of cancers to increase its potential impact and help save lives.
Throughout the entire game on Sunday, you will see Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer imagery on the field and in the stands. There will be several banners, the goal posts will be wrapped with branding, the field will have Crucial Catch stenciling and both teams will be in colorful gear, drawing awareness to all forms of cancer.
The American Cancer Society will also be in attendance in honor of their Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign, supported by former Browns great Bernie Kosar.
The team is also planning to play a video in-game highlighting the Browns recent visit with patients courageously battling at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and Seidman Cancer Center.
Finally, another will be a specific call to action to have people attend and donate to the Tributes at Twilight event next weekend, October 17 from 6:30-8:00p.m., asking for attendees to purchase a luminaria bag for the event with all proceeds going towards the American Cancer Society. Fans can purchase a pink or gold tribute bag for $10 or $25 here.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Tiffany Baumann, former Miss Ohio representing Cleveland in the Miss America Pageant and 8-year cancer survivor (pre-recorded video)
COLOR GUARD: Ohio Army and Air National Guard
DAWG POUND CAPTAIN: Nicole Wyatt, FEMA Nurse, Hats Off To Our Heroes Contest Winner
SEASON TICKET MEMBER BENEFIT CARD
This year, your Season Ticket Member Benefit Card is accessible in the Browns app on the tickets tab! Scan yourBenefit Card for all stadium purchases to be entered for a chance to win an autographed jersey.
BROWNS MERCHANDISE & MEMORABILIA
BROWNS PRO SHOP
The Pro Shop is located at 100 Alfred Lerner Way, south side of the stadium, next to the ticket office. Sunday the Pro Shop is open from 9:00 AM – half hour after the game.
Fans interested in making purchases from the main Pro Shop are encouraged to enter the store via Alfred Lerner Way before entering the stadium. If fans enter the gates and wish to make Pro Shop purchases, portable stores will be set up in each zone to accommodate fan needs. After entering the stadium, fans will not be able to access the main Pro Shop on the south side of the stadium due to new stadium protocols.
As a reminder, all transactions must be made using a credit card or via other electronic payment options available as FirstEnergy Stadium is now a cashless venue.
BROWNS MEMORABILIA AUCTION BOOTHS
Courtesy of Ohio Sports Group, Browns memorabilia will be up for auction at each home game, including pieces representing past and present players and moments.
Auction booths are located near Section 308 and Section 332 for the 7UP City Club and Lake Club, respectively. Auctions start when gates open and bidding closes at the beginning of the 3rd quarter.
BROWNS GIVE BACK - 50/50 RAFFLE
The 50/50 raffle supports kids in the community and 100% of the net charitable proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Stay in the Game! Network and Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K), a Cleveland-based non-profit organization. Both programs aim to increase school attendance and engagement, by keeping students in-school and learning every day so they can succeed in the classroom and in life. Learn more about these programs by visiting Get2School.org and SC4K.org.
WHERE TO PURCHASE 50/50 RAFFLE TICKETS
- The Cleveland Browns 50/50 digital raffle is open NOW and ending Sept. 26 at Noon! A new raffle will start right after at 1:00 PM
- New this year, fans all throughout Ohio will have a special opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets digitally all throughout the 2020 Cleveland Browns season. Some exclusions apply, click here to learn more
- Fans 18 years and older may purchase tickets through the Cleveland Browns Mobile App or by visiting Browns5050.com. By participating in the 50/50 Raffle, each participant agrees to be bound by the Raffle Official Rules
- During home games, uniformed sellers will be at Kiosk locations throughout FirstEnergy Stadium during the game. Click here for kiosk locations
- Eight jackpots will be awarded throughout the season. For the full list, click here
For more information about the 50/50 raffle click here.
FAN HEALTH PROMISE
Through the "Fan Health Promise" fans must self-conduct a COVID-19 prescreening on game day, including a temperature check and questions related to COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure. Fans will also be required to agree to the "Fan Health Promise" prior to receiving access to their tickets. For more information, click here.
OTHER INFORMATION
FIRSTENERGY STADIUM WIFI
Join 'Stadium WiFi' network (no password required)
FIRSTENERGY CHARGING STATIONS
- Main Concourse - Sections: 101, 115, 129, 138
- 300 Level - Sections: West & East End Zone, 341
PORTABLE PHONE CHARGERS - NEW THIS YEAR!
If your phone battery is drained and you don't want to miss a minute of the action, try out our new portable phone charging solution. These battery packs can be rented during the game from one of our kiosks for as little as $1.
- Lower Concourse101, 102, 117, 124, 132, 138
- Club Level 305, 310, 313, 329, 333, 338
STADIUM MAP
To view the current layout of FirstEnergy stadium, click here.
ACCESS TO NFL REDZONE
If you are connected to FirstEnergy Stadium's free wi-fi, you will receive complimentary access to the NFL RedZone on your mobile device through the Browns mobile app. You can access RedZone by tapping 'featured' then 'Watch RedZone inside FEStadium'.
FIRSTENERGY STADIUM CLEAR BAG POLICY
Backpacks, fanny packs and purses are not permitted in the stadium. Items permitted: clear plastic totes, one-gallon clear plastic storage bag, small clutch bag the size of your hand. Click here to view full clear bag policy.
BAG CHECK
Bags that do not meet the FirstEnergy Stadium's clear bag qualifications may be taken to the Bag Check Tents located at the southwest gate or in the northeast corner outside the stadium. Fans may check their bags from pregame through 60 minutes after kickoff with a $10 (cash or credit card accepted) contribution to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, which manages the Bag Check Tent. Unclaimed bags will be returned to the FirstEnergy Stadium lost and found.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
In accordance with the NFL's security guidelines, fans entering FirstEnergy Stadium will be screened for banned objects. Click here to view a list of prohibited items.