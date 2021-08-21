Browns vs. Giants: Need to Know Game Day Information

GAME DAY INFORMATION

TICKET OFFICE OPENS: 9:00 AM | GATES OPEN: 11:00 AM | KICKOFF: 1:00 PM

Printed tickets are not available, and screenshots of tickets will not work​ for stadium entry.

Please remember, FirstEnergy Stadium is a cashless venue.

HEALTH & SAFETY

No mask mandate, but the CDC recommends that masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status

The CDC also recommends mask use for unvaccinated individuals in outdoor spaces where physical distancing is impossible

As our medical partners at University Hospitals have shared, the vaccine is the single best way to combat the pandemic and is critical to keeping our team, families, and the entire Northeast Ohio community as safe as possible

For the health and safety of all, please don't attend if you have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days prior to gameday, or unless you are fully vaccinated, you have been exposed to COVID-19 or have been symptomatic within the prior 14 days

MOBILE TICKETING & ENTRY INTO FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

Your phone is your game ticket. You can access your mobile tickets through the Browns mobile app (download here)

Log in to your Browns account with the Account Manager link to access your mobile tickets

iPhone and Android users are encouraged to add their ticket to their mobile wallet at least 24 hours prior to the game

TRANSFERRING YOUR TICKETS

You will want to transfer any of your tickets directly to your recipient prior to arriving at the gate. After logging into the Browns mobile app, select the "Transfer" button and send tickets directly to them.

EXPRESS ACCESS

FirstEnergy Stadium offers a touchless, express access option to make fan entry a more seamless experience. Click here for full details and to complete the enrollment process. When you arrive at the stadium after successfully registering and submitting photos, you'll be able to save time by using the express access lanes, which are located at each gate.

QUESTIONS?

If you have any further questions regarding mobile tickets click here, contact us via email at tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or phone at 440-891-5050. For ticketing questions at the stadium, visit the Ticket Office located on the south side of the stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop.

DIRECTIONS, TRAFFIC & PARKING

INGRESS (PRE-GAME) TRAFFIC PATTERNS

Road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 1.5 hours prior to kickoff

During this time, all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90)

EGRESS (PRE-GAME THROUGH POST-GAME) TRAFFIC PATTERNS

Vehicular traffic exiting all Browns passholder parking lots will be directed to access SR-2 East through the West 3rdStreet Parking Lot in the Port. Via SR-2 East vehicles will be able to access I-90 East and West, I-77 South and I-71 South

For more detailed information on game day road closures and adjusted traffic routes click here.

PARKING

Parking will be available in nearby lots and garages. We encourage you to reserve your parking space in advance at nearby parking garages and lots through ParkMobile.

Parking lots, managed by the City of Cleveland, located immediately around the stadium are pass-only lots, outside of ADA needs (as space permits). No cash parking is available in these locations, including the North Coast Harbor Lot and Dock 32.

ENTERTAINMENT

DAWG POUND DRIVE

Join us on Dawg Pound Drive before the game! We will have live music, food, games, and many other family-friendly activities. Below information is subject to change.

TIME: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM | Free Admission

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM | Free Admission LOCATION: Alfred Lerner Way, south side of FirstEnergy Stadium

Alfred Lerner Way, south side of FirstEnergy Stadium DJ: Jus Movz

Jus Movz BAND: Boys of Summer

Boys of Summer FOOD & BEVERAGE: Mr. Lee's & Barra de Taco

GAME ENTERTAINMENT

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Gerard Berroteran, Youth Flag Football coach, Cuyahoga Falls

Gerard Berroteran, Youth Flag Football coach, Cuyahoga Falls COLOR GUARD: Mentor Fire Department

Mentor Fire Department HALFTIME: PlayFootball Features

SEASON TICKET MEMBERS

Remember to bring and swipe your Season Ticket Member Benefit Card on all concession and merchandise purchases! By swiping your Benefit Card you will be entered for a chance to win one (1) Cleveland Browns 75th anniversary jersey.

BROWNS MERCHANDISE & MEMORABILIA

BROWNS PRO SHOP

Commemorate your game day experience by purchasing exclusive limited edition items from the Cleveland Browns 75th Anniversary Collection. The game day special available Sunday at every Pro Shop location is the Training Camp Bucket Hats specially priced at $29.95.

When you buy from FirstEnergy Stadium's Pro Shop, you are helping support the community. Since April 2017, the team has donated 100% of its net proceeds from sales within the stadium's Pro Shop to benefit Browns Give Back's commitment to education and youth football. The Browns are the only NFL team to donate all of its Pro Shop net proceeds to community initiatives.

The Pro Shop is located at 100 Alfred Lerner Way, south side of the stadium, next to the ticket office. Sunday the Pro Shop is open to the public from 9:00 AM to 30 minutes following the end of the game to ticketed fans.

BROWNS MEMORABILIA AUCTION BOOTHS

Courtesy of Ohio Sports Group, Browns memorabilia will be up for auction at each home game, including pieces representing past and present players and moments.

Auction booths are located near Section 113 and 138 on the main concourse and Section 308 and Section 332 for the 7UP City Club and Lake Club, respectively. Auctions start when gates open and bidding closes at the beginning of the 3rd quarter.

BROWNS GIVE BACK - 50/50 RAFFLE

The 50/50 raffle supports kids in the community and 100% of the net charitable proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Stay in the Game! Network and Cleveland-based nonprofit Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K). Both programs aim to increase school attendance and keep kids in school every day so they can succeed in the classroom and in life. Learn more about these programs by visiting Stay in the Game website and SC4K.org.

WHERE TO PURCHASE 50/50 RAFFLE TICKETS

You can purchase mobile raffle tickets on your phone at Browns5050.com or in the Browns mobile app while you are in the stadium and in certain areas of downtown Cleveland

Kiosks located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium. Click here for kiosk locations

Uniformed sellers will be onsite at Dawg Pound Drive, at select tailgate lots prior to kickoff, and located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium during the game

​For more information about the 50/50 raffle click here.

OTHER INFORMATION

STADIUM WIFI BROUGHT TO YOU BY CDW

Join 'Stadium WiFi' network (no password required)

INTERACTIVE STADIUM MAP ON THE BROWNS MOBILE APP

To help you move through the concourses and efficiently find your favorite concessions items, closest restrooms, guest services locations and more, you can use the interactive stadium map on the Browns mobile app. You can access the map by tapping 'featured' or 'tickets' then 'interactive stadium map'.

FIRSTENERGY STADIUM CLEAR BAG POLICY

Backpacks, fanny packs and purses are not allowed in the stadium. Items permitted: clear plastic totes, one-gallon clear plastic storage bag, small clutch bag the size of your hand. Click here to view the full clear bag policy.

BAG CHECK

Bags that do not meet the FirstEnergy Stadium's clear bag qualifications may be taken to the Bag Check Tents located at the southwest gate or in the northeast corner outside the stadium. Fans may check their bags from pregame through 60 minutes after kickoff with a $10 (cash only) contribution to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, which manages the Bag Check Tent. Unclaimed bags will be returned to the FirstEnergy Stadium lost and found.

PROHIBITED ITEMS