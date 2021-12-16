Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Need to Know Game Day Information

BROWNS MERCHANDISE & MEMORABILIA

BROWNS PRO SHOP

Commemorate your game day experience by purchasing exclusive limited edition items from the Cleveland Browns 75th Anniversary Collection. The game day special available Sunday at every Pro Shop location is the New Era 2021 Cuff Pom Knit Hat specially priced at $19.95.

When you buy from FirstEnergy Stadium's Pro Shop, you are helping support the community. Since April 2017, the team has donated 100% of its net proceeds from sales within the stadium's Pro Shop to benefit Browns Give Back's commitment to education and youth football. The Browns are the only NFL team to donate all of its Pro Shop net proceeds to community initiatives.

The Pro Shop is located at 100 Alfred Lerner Way, south side of the stadium, next to the ticket office. Sunday the Pro Shop is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 30 minutes following the end of the game to ticketed fans.

BROWNS MEMORABILIA AUCTION BOOTHS

Courtesy of Ohio Sports Group, Browns memorabilia will be up for auction at each home game, including pieces representing past and present players and moments.

Auction booths are located near Section 113 and 138 on the main concourse and Section 308 and Section 332 for the 7UP City Club and the Moen Lake Club, respectively. Auctions start when gates open and bidding closes at the beginning of the 3rd quarter.

BROWNS GIVE BACK - 50/50 RAFFLE

The 50/50 raffle supports kids in the community and 100% of the net charitable proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Stay in the Game! Network and Cleveland-based nonprofit Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K). Both programs aim to increase school attendance and keep kids in school every day so they can succeed in the classroom and in life. Learn more about these programs by visiting Stay in the Game website and SC4K.org.

WHERE TO PURCHASE 50/50 RAFFLE TICKETS

You can purchase mobile raffle tickets on your phone at Browns5050.com or in the Browns mobile app while you are in the stadium and in certain areas of downtown Cleveland

Kiosks are located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium. Click here for kiosk locations

Uniformed sellers will be onsite at Dawg Pound Drive, at select tailgate lots prior to kickoff, and located throughout FirstEnergy Stadium during the game

​For more information about the 50/50 raffle click here.

OTHER INFORMATION

STADIUM WIFI BROUGHT TO YOU BY CDW

Join 'Stadium WiFi' network (no password required)

NEW TO FIRSTENERGY STADIUM - CLEVELAND COLD ONES

Cleveland Cold Ones, the Browns NEW mobile beverage ordering service, lets you order beer, hard seltzer, or water from anywhere in the stadium! Order using the Browns mobile app or scan a Cleveland Cold Ones QR code, pay in advance, then pick it up at one of the 14 stands around the stadium.

INTERACTIVE STADIUM MAP ON THE BROWNS MOBILE APP

To help you move through the concourses and efficiently find your favorite concessions items, closest restrooms, guest services locations and more, you can use the interactive stadium map on the Browns mobile app. You can access the map by tapping 'featured' or 'tickets' then 'interactive stadium map'.

FIRSTENERGY STADIUM CLEAR BAG POLICY

Backpacks, fanny packs and purses are not allowed in the stadium. Items permitted: clear plastic totes, one-gallon clear plastic storage bag, small clutch bag the size of your hand. View the full clear bag policy.

BAG CHECK

Bags that do not meet the FirstEnergy Stadium's clear bag qualifications may be taken to the Bag Check Tents located at the southwest gate or in the northeast corner outside the stadium. Fans may check their bags from pregame through 60 minutes after kickoff with a $10 (card only) contribution to the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, which manages the Bag Check Tent. Unclaimed bags will be returned to the FirstEnergy Stadium lost and found.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

In accordance with the NFL's security guidelines, fans entering FirstEnergy Stadium will be screened for banned objects. View a list of prohibited items.

HEALTH & SAFETY

The CDC recommends that masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The CDC also recommends mask use for unvaccinated individuals in outdoor spaces where physical distancing is impossible, and also shares that vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in those situations. We encourage you to follow these CDC guidelines by wearing a mask while not actively eating or drinking, whether indoors or outdoors.

We encourage everyone to seek reliable information on the COVID-19 vaccine. As our medical partners at University Hospitals have shared, the vaccine is the single best way to combat the pandemic and is critical to keeping our team, families, and the entire Northeast Ohio community as safe as possible.