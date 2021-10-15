Browns vs. Cardinals: Need to Know Game Day Information

GAME DAY INFORMATION

TICKET OFFICE OPENS: 9:00 AM | GATES OPEN: 2:00 PM | KICKOFF: 4:05 PM

The Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals game is presented by University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center.

Printed tickets are not available, and screenshots of tickets will not work​ for stadium entry.

Please remember, FirstEnergy Stadium is a cashless venue.

MOBILE TICKETING & ENTRY INTO FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

EXPRESS ACCESS INTO FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

Free to all fans with a valid game ticket, and new to FirstEnergy Stadium, Express Access uses facial authentication technology for a touchless, quick, and more convenient entry into the stadium. After successfully enrolling, you won't need to scan your mobile tickets at the gate; you'll simply walk through the Express Access entry line, your face will be recognized, and you'll head right in. Click here to learn more and enroll in Express Access.

MOBILE TICKETING

If you don't enroll in Express Access, your phone is your game ticket. Access your mobile tickets through the Browns mobile app (download here).

Once downloaded, log in to your Browns account with the Account Manager link to access your mobile tickets. You are encouraged to add your tickets to your mobile wallet at least 24 hours prior to the game.

Step-by-step instructions can be found here for iPhones and Androids.

TRANSFERRING YOUR TICKETS

You will want to transfer any of your tickets directly to your recipient prior to arriving at the gate. After logging into the Browns mobile app, select the "Transfer" button and send tickets directly to them.

GATE ENTRY INFORMATION FOR SUITE, PREMIUM & CLUB MEMBERS

In addition to the general admission entry locations at FirstEnergy Stadium, there are several exclusive options for entry into the stadium for Suite, Draft Room, KeyBank Club, TCP Lighting Club, 7UP City Club, and Moen Lake Club Members. Click here to see these exclusive entry options on a stadium map.

QUESTIONS?

If you have any further questions regarding mobile tickets click here, contact us via email at tickets@clevelandbrowns.com or phone at 440-891-5050. For ticketing questions at the stadium, visit the Ticket Office located on the south side of the stadium next to the Browns Pro Shop.

DIRECTIONS, TRAFFIC & PARKING

INGRESS (PRE-GAME) TRAFFIC PATTERNS

Road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets will be implemented between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium, including State Route 2 exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 1.5 hours prior to kickoff

During this time, all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach FirstEnergy Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90)

EGRESS (PRE-GAME THROUGH POST-GAME) TRAFFIC PATTERNS

Vehicular traffic exiting all Browns pass holder parking lots will be directed to access SR-2 East through the West 3rdStreet Parking Lot in the Port. Via SR-2 East vehicles will be able to access I-90 East and West, I-77 South and I-71 South

For more detailed information on game day road closures and adjusted traffic routes click here.

PARKING

Parking will be available in nearby lots and garages. We encourage you to reserve your parking space in advance at nearby parking garages and lots through ParkMobile.