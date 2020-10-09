What the Colts are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Colts, we're checking out what they're saying in Indianapolis about the game.
Certainly the way our defense is playing and the confidence in our defense we have, it would be crazy for me to say I expect our D to give up a lot of points. So I don't necessarily expect it to be that, but I think as an offense — we're all one team — but as an offense, our job is to score one more point than the defense allows. And if that were to be 35, 38, 41 — whatever it is — then our job is to score one more than that. And if it's 11, then we better get 12. And so I think having that approach is probably the best way to go; be ready to go with how the game goes. Colts QB Philip Rivers on competing with the Browns' high-powered offense
Yeah, this will be our defense's biggest challenge. You know, you've got the No. 1 offense as far as running the ball. The other thing that they're No. 1 at is explosive plays in the running game. Colts head coach Frank Reich on facing the Browns offense
Odell's a great receiver, man, one of the top five receivers in the league. With him, you've just got to be mentally prepared, because it's going to be not only a mental battle, it's going to be a physical battle. Colts CB Xavier Rhodes on going against Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.
They're a sound football team. They have a lot of good coaches over there. I know several of them and they are good at what they do. They're good at running the football and they're good at their play-action pass. They do a lot of things well and you can see that on tape, evidence of the last three games. It's a big challenge for us again this week defensively. We have to have great practice and great preparation and have great focus during the course of the next few days. Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the Browns
He's a special guy. He's their guy at corner. He's feeling really good, and he's playing with confidence and swag. I look forward to the matchup. He's their top guy. He's going to compete, and that's what you like to see from defensive backs. Colts WR T.Y. Hilton on Browns CB Denzel Ward
They run the ball 30-35 times per game. I feel like a lot of defenses get tired and undisciplined. That offensive line is pretty good, and they've got Kareem Hunt back there. But then again, you've got to think about their outside guys, too. They've got Odell and Jarvis, who you've got to focus on, too, so you never know what they're going to do, and I think they complement off each other. Colts LB Darius Leonard on what's made the Browns run game so good