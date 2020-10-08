"Browns Live" with Joe Thomas, Kevin Stefanski and more returns TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m.

"Browns Live," which drew more than 4 million views for its 14 training camp episodes, will be available on the Browns' website , Mobile App , YouTube channel and Facebook pages . It will also air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. on News 5, the Browns' flagship TV partner.

In this week's episode, Stefanski and the crew look back at the big, 49-38 win over the Cowboys before diving into how the Browns can keep up their winning ways against the 3-1 Colts. D'Ernest Johnson, who took on a big role Sunday and is expected to carry a bigger load while Nick Chubb is out, goes under the Player Spotlight, and Wyatt Teller takes us on the field for all of his big blocks at Dallas. Thomas and Nathan Zegura break down some of the most successful plays in the Dallas win and tackle fan questions throughout the 30-minute, fan-focused show.