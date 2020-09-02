Austin Seibert looks to master kicking into the Dawg Pound

The view Seibert faces when he looks at the goal posts will be much different than last season. The section likely have small or no groupings of fans this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Seibert won't have thousands of eyes staring in his direction when he sets his aiming spot between the uprights.

Seibert has been able to tune out the crowd and lock in on kicking, and although it may seem easier for him to do that this year, he's still mentally preparing for the added pressures of in-game scenarios.

"It's going to be different kicking in an empty stadium," he said. "It'll be weird at first, but we'll have crowd noise pumped in there and it's still going to be a game, so there will still be those pressure scenarios because we're trying to win games here."

The crowd element is just one of many factors all kickers must adapt to when playing in Cleveland. In the Dawg Pound, the toughest factor is the wind, which Seibert checks every gameday morning before heading to the stadium.

The forecast usually provides a reasonable barometer for how gusty the conditions might be throughout the game, but the projection doesn't usually provide a minute-by-minute outlook of the wind direction in the Dawg Pound — that's simply unpredictable.

"You can't rely on (forecast) all the time because winds change and things change," Seibert said. "When we're down there, it's important I warm up toward the Dawg Pound end to get a feel for it. I just got to find my lines before the game, warm up and get used to that wind."

Those senses will come more naturally for Seibert as he continues to build his comfort at FirstEnergy Stadium. The home field advantage for the Browns is stronger when their kicker can master one of the most difficult kicking corners in the NFL.

Seibert's plan is to conquer that goal this season.