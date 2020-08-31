9 questions with Karl Joseph, who says his mentality is a 'perfect match' for Cleveland and the Browns

From the moment he signed with the Browns in March, Karl Joseph has made it clear he'll be playing with an edge in 2020.

The former first-round pick has been itching to get back on the field after his 2019 campaign — arguably his best — was short-circuited by a season-ending foot injury. He's more than ready to prove he can bounce back in a big way in a brand new setting.

ClevelandBrowns.com caught up with Joseph after a recent practice.

CB.com: With your offseason foot surgery in the rearview mirror, what's been your personal plan like to get ready for the 2020 season?

Joseph: I think the staff is doing a good job. The trainers, (Senior VP of Player Health and Development Joe Sheehan), his staff, the communication has been great and everybody has been on the same page. Their plan for me has been a good plan. I've been kind of ramping up the past few weeks. A couple of days this week I took a lot more reps and stuff like that. I'm heading into Week 1 feeling good and hoping there's no holding back and no setbacks. They've done a great job getting me ready.

CB.com: You were playing some of the best football of your career before your injury. How excited are you to get back and pick up where you left off?

Joseph: I have a lot to prove. I think this team has a lot to prove, so it's a perfect match. I always played with a chip on my shoulder, but this year it's even more with the way the season ended for me last year. Coming here was a fresh start and a new opportunity. I'm happy to be here and feel blessed to be in this position and opportunity with this team. I'll give everything I have to show the world that this organization did the right thing giving me this opportunity.

CB.com: How tough was it on the group to lose Grant Delpit?

Joseph: It was hard to see him go down like that. I know what it's like to be hurt, especially a young guy before the season even starts. I know how hard that is for him. That's what I care about most. It's mental. We're going to have to do a good job of staying in his corner and keeping him positive because I know how hard that can be. I think we've done a good job of stepping up. That's football. It's unfortunate sometimes to lose guys, and I think Grant will be a big part of the defense moving forward. The next guy has to be ready. Nobody is going to come in here and save us. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We have injuries and everybody has injuries. Next guy up has to be ready to play.

CB.com: Have you been encouraged with what you've seen from the secondary even with all of these injuries?