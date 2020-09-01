Harrison Bryant named Browns' Maurice Bassett Award winner for standout training camp performance

Sep 01, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Harrison Bryant was hard to miss throughout training camp.

The fourth-round tight end out of Florida Atlantic made big catch after big catch during the team's 13 practices. He did it with the second-team offense and Case Keenum as well as the first-team offense and Baker Mayfield.

On Tuesday, Bryant was named the team's Maurice Bassett Award winner. The honor, voted on by local reporters, goes annually to the Browns' top-performing rookie at training camp.

"He is a very locked-in young man," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said last week. "He is on top of his assignments. He plays with great effort. Very pleased with where he is. He has a ton of work to do. Everything that he is doing is happening for the first time for him, but pleased with his progression."

The Browns selected Bryant with the 115th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Bryant, a former zero-star defensive end recruit, was a first-team All-American and won the 2019 John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's top tight end. He led all players at the position with 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. As a junior, he was a first-team All-Conference USA selection after posting 45 receptions, 662 yards and four touchdowns.

Teammates of Bryant's who are previous award-winners include Mack Wilson (2019), Mayfield (2018) and Myles Garrett (2017).

"He's one of the hardest workers I've been around in terms of really wanting to do it the way it's being coached, spending extra time in the playbook," tight ends coach Drew Petzing said during training camp. "All of the things you saw in his college tape and throughout his career are showing up here on the field. He's got a natural feel for playing the game and he's been a lot of fun to coach."

The Maurice Bassett Award has been around since 1985. Bassett played for the Browns from 1954-56.

