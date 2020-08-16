Team Coverage

Presented by

Dee and Jimmy Haslam miss Browns fans at training camp, hopeful some can watch this season at FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug 16, 2020 at 04:26 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Dee Haslam's favorite part about the Browns getting their 2020 training camp underway? The people.

For months, the Browns owner hasn't been able to personally interact with the vast majority of players and coaches while working remotely away from the facility. Both she and Jimmy Haslam acknowledged Sunday they weren't able to meet a handful of the team's new coaches and player personnel executives for the first time until the past few days.

The people, though, are what's missing from this year's version of training camp. Outside of the team, team staffers and a handful of media members, there's no one else watching the Browns practice — in person, at least — along with the Haslams.

"It has made a big difference not having them out there with us," Dee Haslam said. "Just really strange and miss our fans so much. I am sure the players do too. That has been something that has been very different."

In a video call with reporters Sunday, the Haslams said they've embraced flexibility and adaptability with just about everything since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic— which has impacted all important decisions and their outcomes since March.

A big one looms for the Browns and many other teams around the NFL as the regular season nears — fans at games. While some teams have already announced they'll begin the year with no fans in attendance, the Browns and a host of others are hopeful they'll be allowed to welcome a small portion of fans for a socially distanced, safe experience.

Jimmy Haslam said the Browns have been part of a task force, which includes other major teams across the state, that is working closely with the State of Ohio to formulate plans and strategy around letting fans in to watch sports events. The Browns have done the same with the City of Cleveland, too, as they await the final word, which could still be a few weeks off.

"We have put a lot of time, effort and resources into ensuring that if we did have '20 percent fans' it could be a safe experience," Jimmy Haslam said. "We feel good about that opportunity. Obviously, the final decision is up to the governor, but we are ready and excited to go, and I think the City of Cleveland feels the same way.

"We have a great plan in place. It will be up to the governor of the state of Ohio (Mike DeWine) to bless or not bless that. We have actually taken them through that, and we will just have to see how that goes. I would not want to speculate that it needs to be a week or two weeks ahead of time. I think you will hear us say this a lot today, everybody has to remain fluid and flexible in everything we do. I think we have all learned to do that over the last four or five months."

Related Links

The Haslams have learned a lot about their football team over the past five months, and they've liked what they've seen — whether it be from what they've seen on the practice fields over the past couple of weeks or on the numerous video calls they've had throughout the summer.

Jimmy Haslam's biggest takeaway from his encounters with new EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski? Their collective sense of calm amid circumstances that tend to elicit many other emotions.

"Their EKGs are just like that," Jimmy Haslam said, as he steadied his hand in front of his monitor. "Second of all, they are really organized, really organized. They are good at processing. They are both smart.

"What I appreciate the most is neither of them use COVID as an excuse. Kevin can easily do that, right? First-year head coach, new staff, new offense, new defense, etc., and he has not used it as an excuse. Those are the things that they have showed us."

The Haslams understand Browns fans wouldn't accept the excuse if it were presented anyways. Asked for their personal expectations, the Haslams said they're level-headed with a focus, first and foremost, on executing an on-time and complete season.

"I think probably all of us, including ownership, learned a lesson last year about tempering expectations," Jimmy Haslam said. "I do not think we managed that as well as we should have. I think you have to be realistic. This team has not been to the playoffs since 2002, and we are in a tough division. Baltimore and Pittsburgh are arguably two of the best teams and best franchises. I think you have to be realistic there. We are still a young team.

"On the other hand, we feel really good about Andrew and Kevin, our coaching staff, our personnel group and the talent that we have been able to assemble. We are excited going into the year but realistic."

The same can be said for how they view the current odds on fans being welcomed into FirstEnergy Stadium at any point this season. The Browns are preparing as if they will, especially when it comes to implementing modifications to make their home stadium as safe as possible.

"The sooner we can safely get people back to work, the better off we are going to do," Jimmy Haslam said. "We are going to do everything we can at the Browns and would encourage other businesses to do the same. At the same time, at the end of the day, it is not our call about how many fans we have in the stands on Sunday or if we have fans in the stands. We want it to happen for our players and for those fans."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 2

Check out photos from the second day of Browns Camp

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 16, 2020
1 / 68

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 16, 2020
2 / 68

Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 16, 2020
3 / 68

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020
4 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 16, 2020
5 / 68

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 16, 2020
6 / 68

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 16, 2020
7 / 68

General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020
8 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 16, 2020
9 / 68

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020
10 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 16, 2020
11 / 68

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Casey Dunn during practice on August 16, 2020
12 / 68

Casey Dunn during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 16, 2020
13 / 68

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 16, 2020
14 / 68

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 16, 2020
15 / 68

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 16, 2020
16 / 68

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 16, 2020
17 / 68

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Casey Dunn during practice on August 16, 2020
18 / 68

Casey Dunn during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 16, 2020
19 / 68

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 16, 2020
20 / 68

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 16, 2020
21 / 68

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 16, 2020
22 / 68

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on August 16, 2020
23 / 68

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on August 16, 2020
24 / 68

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 16, 2020
25 / 68

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 16, 2020
26 / 68

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020
27 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 16, 2020
28 / 68

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 16, 2020
29 / 68

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 16, 2020
30 / 68

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on August 16, 2020
31 / 68

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 16, 2020
32 / 68

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Joe Sheehan during practice on August 16, 2020
33 / 68

Joe Sheehan during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 16, 2020
34 / 68

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 16, 2020
35 / 68

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 16, 2020
36 / 68

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 16, 2020
37 / 68

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 16, 2020
38 / 68

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 16, 2020
39 / 68

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 16, 2020
40 / 68

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 16, 2020
41 / 68

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 16, 2020
42 / 68

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 16, 2020
43 / 68

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 16, 2020
44 / 68

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 16, 2020
45 / 68

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 16, 2020
46 / 68

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 16, 2020
47 / 68

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 16, 2020
48 / 68

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 16, 2020
49 / 68

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020
50 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 16, 2020
51 / 68

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 16, 2020
52 / 68

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 16, 2020
53 / 68

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 16, 2020
54 / 68

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020
55 / 68

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 16, 2020
56 / 68

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 16, 2020
57 / 68

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 16, 2020
58 / 68

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 16, 2020
59 / 68

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 16, 2020
60 / 68

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 16, 2020
61 / 68

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 16, 2020
62 / 68

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 16, 2020
63 / 68

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during practice on August 16, 2020
64 / 68

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 16, 2020
65 / 68

Wide receiver J'Mon Moore (16) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 16, 2020
66 / 68

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 16, 2020
67 / 68

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 16, 2020
68 / 68

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Grant Delpit's 'ready to go,' prepared to help wherever he can in the secondary
news

Grant Delpit's 'ready to go,' prepared to help wherever he can in the secondary

The 2nd-round rookie is learning multiple spots in the defense
ESPN's Mike Clay on Browns Daily: Offense 'has the pieces' to be one of NFL's best
news

ESPN's Mike Clay on Browns Daily: Offense 'has the pieces' to be one of NFL's best

Clay joined Browns Daily Wednesday to preview the 2020 season and share his position group rankings
Denzel Ward believes secondary 'could be special' with new additions 
news

Denzel Ward believes secondary 'could be special' with new additions 

The Browns have continued to surround Ward with promising players
Nick Chubb eager to 'go at it in every game' with Kareem Hunt 
news

Nick Chubb eager to 'go at it in every game' with Kareem Hunt 

Chubb has always kept a team-first approach when asked about sharing a position with Hunt

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising