Dee and Jimmy Haslam miss Browns fans at training camp, hopeful some can watch this season at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Haslams have learned a lot about their football team over the past five months, and they've liked what they've seen — whether it be from what they've seen on the practice fields over the past couple of weeks or on the numerous video calls they've had throughout the summer.

Jimmy Haslam's biggest takeaway from his encounters with new EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski? Their collective sense of calm amid circumstances that tend to elicit many other emotions.

"Their EKGs are just like that," Jimmy Haslam said, as he steadied his hand in front of his monitor. "Second of all, they are really organized, really organized. They are good at processing. They are both smart.

"What I appreciate the most is neither of them use COVID as an excuse. Kevin can easily do that, right? First-year head coach, new staff, new offense, new defense, etc., and he has not used it as an excuse. Those are the things that they have showed us."

The Haslams understand Browns fans wouldn't accept the excuse if it were presented anyways. Asked for their personal expectations, the Haslams said they're level-headed with a focus, first and foremost, on executing an on-time and complete season.

"I think probably all of us, including ownership, learned a lesson last year about tempering expectations," Jimmy Haslam said. "I do not think we managed that as well as we should have. I think you have to be realistic. This team has not been to the playoffs since 2002, and we are in a tough division. Baltimore and Pittsburgh are arguably two of the best teams and best franchises. I think you have to be realistic there. We are still a young team.

"On the other hand, we feel really good about Andrew and Kevin, our coaching staff, our personnel group and the talent that we have been able to assemble. We are excited going into the year but realistic."

The same can be said for how they view the current odds on fans being welcomed into FirstEnergy Stadium at any point this season. The Browns are preparing as if they will, especially when it comes to implementing modifications to make their home stadium as safe as possible.