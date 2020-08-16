Fresh Takes from Training Camp

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 2 of Training Camp

Aug 16, 2020
The Browns have shown their flexibility and adaptability in seemingly endless ways throughout this once-in-a-lifetime offseason, and Sunday served as yet another example.

With storms in the forecast and an indoor facility that is currently holding most of the team's workout gear, the Browns moved their practice to 10 a.m. — four hours earlier than scheduled. By the time Cleveland ran through its final plays of the practice, an ominous sky hung over the fields of Berea.

The decision turned out to be the right one, and the Browns came away feeling good about the work they did in their second OTA-like session.

"Thought these storms were going to make us go inside and we obviously do not want to do that. It was good to get out on the grass early, get our work in," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It was a much, much better practice from an effort standpoint from both sides. I was pleased with that. Still a lot of sloppiness though, things that we have to correct, but I think the effort was very good and probably to be expected with the cooler temperatures. Long way to go."

Here's what else you need to know.

1. There's Odell

One year ago, Odell Beckham Jr. was hampered throughout training camp with an injury that would ultimately bother him throughout his first season with the Browns. In turn, that limited the snaps he got and limited the opportunities to see him make a ton of plays on the practice field.

Sunday was further proof that last year is far in the past. Beckham was active early and often during the practice, making a number of traditional catches and few of his trademark, one-handed grabs he's able to make look much easier and smoother than they actually are.

Beckham, who underwent core muscle surgery shortly after the 2019 season came to a close, was deemed 100 percent by the end of the virtual offseason program, and he's attacked the first two days of practice.

"I think the unique thing with him would be the ball skills," Stefanski said. "I just think he is special in that regard. When the ball is in the air, he has a knack of getting it any which way he can: one handed, two handed, along the boundary. He just does a nice job from a ball-skills standpoint."

2. Intensity on both sides of the ball

The biggest eruption from the sidelines came midway through the practice, when Kevin Johnson made a diving pass break-up by the sidelines that nearly resulted in an interception. One play later, Johnson was in the middle of a play that went just a bit beyond the whistle.

It proved to be a high intensity moment for a practice without pads, and Stefanski liked what he saw from the veteran cornerback.

"Very smart player. Very great effort," Stefanski said. "Spoke to his coaches when he was coming here and they all were effusive in their praise of Kevin. Really pleased that he is part of this group."

3. Wills getting early test from Vernon

Even though Myles Garrett hasn't been on the field, rookie LT Jedrick Wills Jr. has been getting an immediate, high-end test going against Pro Bowl veteran Olivier Vernon.

Wills has held his own as a part of the starting offensive line, and Stefanski has liked what he's seen from the rookie.

"I think that is great when you get good against good," Stefanski said. "I think that will only help Jedrick in his development. I talked to (DE) Olivier today, and we are pushing Jed and he is part of that. He is getting his work in, but we definitely like the idea that Jed is facing off a good, veteran player."

4. Here and there

  • DE Myles Garrett (hamstring) did not practice for a second consecutive day. Stefanski said he hopes to see Garrett back on the field soon.
  • Harrison Bryant, Austin Hooper and David Njoku all made big catches across the middle during team periods. The tight ends have been active early and often at these practices.
  • K Austin Seibert had an active practice and was mostly successful during one period, making seven of eight with his only miss on an attempt from close to 50 yards.

