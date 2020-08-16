Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 2 of Training Camp

The Browns have shown their flexibility and adaptability in seemingly endless ways throughout this once-in-a-lifetime offseason, and Sunday served as yet another example.

With storms in the forecast and an indoor facility that is currently holding most of the team's workout gear, the Browns moved their practice to 10 a.m. — four hours earlier than scheduled. By the time Cleveland ran through its final plays of the practice, an ominous sky hung over the fields of Berea.

The decision turned out to be the right one, and the Browns came away feeling good about the work they did in their second OTA-like session.

"Thought these storms were going to make us go inside and we obviously do not want to do that. It was good to get out on the grass early, get our work in," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It was a much, much better practice from an effort standpoint from both sides. I was pleased with that. Still a lot of sloppiness though, things that we have to correct, but I think the effort was very good and probably to be expected with the cooler temperatures. Long way to go."

Here's what else you need to know.

1. There's Odell

One year ago, Odell Beckham Jr. was hampered throughout training camp with an injury that would ultimately bother him throughout his first season with the Browns. In turn, that limited the snaps he got and limited the opportunities to see him make a ton of plays on the practice field.

Sunday was further proof that last year is far in the past. Beckham was active early and often during the practice, making a number of traditional catches and few of his trademark, one-handed grabs he's able to make look much easier and smoother than they actually are.

Beckham, who underwent core muscle surgery shortly after the 2019 season came to a close, was deemed 100 percent by the end of the virtual offseason program, and he's attacked the first two days of practice.