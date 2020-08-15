Quote of the Day

Presented by

Quote of the Day: Why Baker Mayfield is buzzing about the Browns' offseason acquisitions

Aug 15, 2020 at 03:10 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "Scheme-wise, I think my attributes match up to what they want to do. Not only that, I think it matches up to our team and the people they have brought in. Our whole offense, just mentality-wise, culture-wise and of a no BS policy, you are going to know exactly what we want to do and you are expected to do it. It is just a being adult type thing. Handle your business, and we will have success and we will have fun doing it. I think there are things that we are doing within the building and within our online meetings that are ahead of the game and ahead of the curve. Hats off to our staff for being able to get those guys and making these moves to where we really feel like we are in a true training camp, even though it is a little different. We are having a lot of fun with making the most of it, so hats off to those guys." - Baker Mayfield on how the new coaching staff and offense fits him well. 

Ever since the general manager-head coach duo of Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski was created in January, the Browns' goal toward roster construction has been clear.

With Berry, it was important each move was going to align closely with the strategies Stefanski planned to implement. 

On offense, those strategies were based around the wide-zone scheme, which was going to increase production from Pro Bowl running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, highlight an emphasis on two tight-end sets and create more big-play opportunities from play-action plays.

All of those plans centered on making Mayfield a better quarterback. His quote Friday afternoon shows the plan has come to fruition.

"I think it is an unbelievable opportunity for everybody in this building," he said. "With the moves that we have made, the pieces we brought in and the culture that is being built right now, I think we are really excited to get out there and show that of what we have been building behind the scenes."

Related Links

The Browns' first big offseason moves started in free agency, when RT Jack Conklin was signed to a three-year deal. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan — a 40-year OL coaching veteran hired in January — had rave reviews for Conklin.

Why? 

He was a perfect scheme fit.

"You talk about a system fit, you could not get a more perfect tackle in free agency than Jack," Callahan said in May. "He fits the mode for the wide zone game and his pass protection sets, how he short sets and he jumps at the line of scrimmage, which is a tough skill to acquire. Then, of course, in third down and later downs, you can watch him set vertically and you can see his variance of sets."

The Browns also added TE Austin Hooper, who had 16 touchdowns over four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and quickly became one of the most reliable tight ends in the league when he was drafted in the third round of the 2016 draft. Hooper's advanced stats were great, too — he caught 93.8 percent of his catchable targets, according to Next Gen Stats — and was a great talent acquisition for the tight ends room, a position of great importance in Stefanski's schemes.

"I did not have any personal connections with Austin," Stefanski said in April. "What happens is you start to sit down with Andrew, (Chief Strategy Officer) Paul (DePodesta) and our ownership group, and you start to look at the lay of the land and look at the roster and say, 'All right, where do you think we can add some good players that fit the scheme and that fit the personality of the locker room?' I think Austin right away checked those boxes. I just thought adding a really good player at that position made a ton of sense."

The Browns' draft selections followed a similar criteria, and each player fit like a puzzle piece into the plans Berry and Stefanski built for their offense. Jedrick Wills Jr., the first-round selection, would make a transition from right tackle to left tackle. That's a move that is often tricky for offensive lineman to make, but Callahan is one of the best coaches available when it comes to transitioning linemen to a new position. One of his greatest achievements was turning Dallas Cowboys OT Tyron Smith, a promising right tackle, into an All-Pro left tackle.

Callahan believes he can help Wills find a similar career path.

"I am quite confident that he is capable of being our LT," Callahan said. "He is really a sponge of information. He has absorbed all the content that you can give him and he wants more. I am really excited about him."

The next two offensive draft acquisitions were Harrison Bryant — another tight end and the 2019 John Mackey Award winner — and Nick Harris, an offensive lineman whose scouting report was ripe for a zone blocking scheme.

The list continues for every new player added to the Browns over the offseason. There's a plan in place, and every move has followed it. 

Mayfield can certainly attest to that. He's clearly bought into the plan created by Berry and Stefanski, and his words Friday show he believes the new additions will elevate his play and help the Browns take a big step.

"Our guys are ready to get out there and prove what we have been doing this offseason because that is all that matters is this year," Mayfield said. "We have a new team, a new staff and we are ready to roll."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 1

Check out photos from the first day of Browns Camp

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 14, 2020
1 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 14, 2020
2 / 51

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 14, 2020
3 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
4 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on August 14, 2020
5 / 51

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
6 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
7 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. during practice on August 14, 2020
8 / 51

M.J. Stewart Jr. during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 14, 2020
9 / 51

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 14, 2020
10 / 51

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020
11 / 51

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 14, 2020
12 / 51

A helmet during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during practice on August 14, 2020
13 / 51

during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 14, 2020
14 / 51

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on August 14, 2020
15 / 51

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 14, 2020
16 / 51

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
17 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020
18 / 51

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 14, 2020
19 / 51

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020
20 / 51

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 14, 2020
21 / 51

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020
22 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
23 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 14, 2020
24 / 51

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 14, 2020
25 / 51

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 14, 2020
26 / 51

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 14, 2020
27 / 51

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020
28 / 51

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
George Obinna (60) during practice on August 14, 2020
29 / 51

George Obinna (60) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020
30 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 14, 2020
31 / 51

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 14, 2020
32 / 51

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 14, 2020
33 / 51

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 14, 2020
34 / 51

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 14, 2020
35 / 51

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 14, 2020
36 / 51

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 14, 2020
37 / 51

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 14, 2020
38 / 51

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020
39 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 14, 2020
40 / 51

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 14, 2020
41 / 51

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020
42 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 14, 2020
43 / 51

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020
44 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 14, 2020
45 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 14, 2020
46 / 51

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 14, 2020
47 / 51

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 14, 2020
48 / 51

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 14, 2020
49 / 51

A helmet during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 14, 2020
50 / 51

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 14, 2020
51 / 51

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Quote of the Day: What's motivating Nick Chubb in 2020
news

Quote of the Day: What's motivating Nick Chubb in 2020

Chubb finished 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards last year
Quote of the Day: Nick Chubb on the trust Kevin Stefanski has already established with players
news

Quote of the Day: Nick Chubb on the trust Kevin Stefanski has already established with players

The Browns feel up to speed on offseason activities thanks to Stefanski's diligence 
Quote of the Day: Kevin Stefanski on the Browns' situation at offensive guard
news

Quote of the Day: Kevin Stefanski on the Browns' situation at offensive guard

Cleveland's head coach discussed the topic during Friday's press conference
Quote of the Day: Why Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees in the QBs room
news

Quote of the Day: Why Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees in the QBs room

Cleveland's head coach knows the value of having the right people surrounding the starter
Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry on how scouting will be impacted in 2020
news

Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry on how scouting will be impacted in 2020

Cleveland's EVP of Football Operations and GM discusses the evolving challenges
Quote of the Day: Austin Hooper explains why Browns can rise above challenges of unique camp
news

Quote of the Day: Austin Hooper explains why Browns can rise above challenges of unique camp

The new Browns tight end says Kevin Stefanski has been great on details with new offense
Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason
news

Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason

Both Berry and Kevin Stefanski have been impressed with the 3rd-year QB in a variety of ways

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising