Quote of the Day: Why Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees in the QBs room

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "Having coached the position, I know that room is unique. There are a lot of unique rooms on a football team, but that quarterback room, you have to work together. I have seen great examples of it in my career. This one is in that same vein with Case, with Garrett (Gilbert) and with (offensive coordinator) Alex Van Pelt, Alex's demeanor, the way he runs the meetings and the way he is on the field, I think there is a great thread running through that room. Certainly, Case is the old, old, old veteran in that room and plays that role really well." — Kevin Stefanski

When the Browns sought to fortify their quarterbacks room this offseason, they wanted the best possible option in the unfortunate event Baker Mayfield would have to miss some snaps, series or games. They also wanted a player who could help guide Mayfield along the way as he tackled a new offense for the third time in as many years.

That's why there was so much excitement behind the signing of Case Keenum. In Stefanski's eyes, the Browns got both, and the entire quarterbacks room — from Mayfield to undrafted rookie Kevin Davidson — has benefitted.