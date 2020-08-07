Quote of the Day

Friday, Aug 07, 2020

Quote of the Day: Why Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees in the QBs room

Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "Having coached the position, I know that room is unique. There are a lot of unique rooms on a football team, but that quarterback room, you have to work together. I have seen great examples of it in my career. This one is in that same vein with Case, with Garrett (Gilbert) and with (offensive coordinator) Alex Van Pelt, Alex's demeanor, the way he runs the meetings and the way he is on the field, I think there is a great thread running through that room. Certainly, Case is the old, old, old veteran in that room and plays that role really well." — Kevin Stefanski

When the Browns sought to fortify their quarterbacks room this offseason, they wanted the best possible option in the unfortunate event Baker Mayfield would have to miss some snaps, series or games. They also wanted a player who could help guide Mayfield along the way as he tackled a new offense for the third time in as many years.

That's why there was so much excitement behind the signing of Case Keenum. In Stefanski's eyes, the Browns got both, and the entire quarterbacks room — from Mayfield to undrafted rookie Kevin Davidson — has benefitted.

Keenum has learned myriad offensive systems since he entered the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Texans. None fit him better than the one he operated in Minnesota in 2017, when Stefanski was his quarterbacks coach. After beginning the season as the backup, Keenum completed a career-best 67 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and just seven interceptions over 14 games. The Vikings went 13-3 that year and defeated the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round thanks to Keenum's miraculous, 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired.

The connection between Keenum and Stefanski is strong. Now, there's a new connection forming in the quarterbacks room with Keenum and Mayfield in the center of it.

The bond started in the spring, when Keenum joined up with Mayfield in Austin, Texas, for a throwing session with a number of the team's pass-catchers.

"He has been in a lot of systems, as well, and it has not been an excuse for him. Just hearing how he visualizes certain things and certain reads has been great," Mayfield said in May. "It was great for him to be around those guys, too. It was his first time meeting a lot of them, but he is a great guy and a great veteran guy to have in the room."

Keenum knew what he was entering when he signed with the Browns. Unlike his previous stops in Denver and Washington, Keenum won't be competing for the starting job in training camp. He approached free agency looking for an "attractive backup job," and the Browns emerged as the perfect fit.

Keenum knows his role and knows how and where he can best help lead the Browns to more wins in 2020. It starts inside the quarterbacks room and on the practice field.

"We are going to all have the same voice, the same way we see things and that is going to help this football team because we are all going to be on the same page," Keenum said in March. "I like that. I think having a quarterback room, no matter how many guys are in there be on the same page is crucial."

