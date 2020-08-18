Quote of the Day: Why Olivier Vernon is ready to bounce back in 2020

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "My goals for this year are to play healthy and contribute to the team. There are always going to be ups and downs and hurdles that you have to bound over, but that was just one of them last year. It was unfortunate. The whole season last year ended up being unfortunate for everybody. We had high expectations, and it just did not go the way we planned it. That is the NFL for you. At the end of the day, it isn't a fairytale. There is not a fairytale script when it comes to this league. You play in the best league. You are playing against the best. Everybody has talent. Looking forward to this year, guys getting on the same page and putting in that work. We have a lot to look forward to right now."

The Browns missed Olivier Vernon during the second half of 2019. That was true before the team lost Myles Garrett, and it was compounded when Cleveland was without both of its starting defensive ends.

The attention on the return of Garrett has been understandably immense. Garrett recently inked a lengthy contract extension and his potential matches his own personal goals, which are sky high. He's one of the NFL's best pass rushers and is poised to be a game-changer in his fourth NFL season.