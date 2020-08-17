Training Camp Story of the Day

Presented by

Rookie C Nick Harris taking advantage of being 'thrown into the fire' as 1st-team center

Aug 17, 2020 at 06:06 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

For Nick Harris, receiving playing time earlier than expected is nothing new.

Since Harris began his college football career at Washington, the expectation has always been he'll be given time to develop. He was supposed to redshirt his freshman year with the Huskies. Instead, he played in 12 games and made four starts as a guard.

With the Browns, who picked Harris in the fifth-round of the 2020 draft, Harris was expected to be given a year or two to acclimate to the NFL.

Instead, he was taking first-team reps on Day 1 of training camp.

Harris was the first player coach Kevin Stefanski called when veteran center JC Tretter suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for a portion of the first week, and possibly longer, of team practices. He's molded well with the rest of the offensive line starters through three days of full practices and is preparing himself to be ready for the season opener if that's what the Browns need.

The temporary promotion to first-team center didn't come as a shock for Harris.

That's not, however, because he was expecting it. He's simply used to such surprises.

"When I heard it, I was just, 'OK. Well, here we go. I have to go now,'" Harris said Monday in a video call with local reporters. "It's a great opportunity to get thrown in the fire. That is how you learn the best. This whole process is not new. I know how to handle these situations."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 3

Check out photos from the third day of Browns Camp

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Running back Benny LeMay (36) during practice on August 17, 2020
1 / 61

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Running back Benny LeMay (36) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020
2 / 61

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 17, 2020
3 / 61

Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 17, 2020
4 / 61

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 17, 2020
5 / 61

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82), Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) and Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 17, 2020
6 / 61

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 17, 2020
7 / 61

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 17, 2020
8 / 61

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 17, 2020
9 / 61

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 17, 2020
10 / 61

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 17, 2020
11 / 61

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020
12 / 61

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 17, 2020
13 / 61

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 17, 2020
14 / 61

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 17, 2020
15 / 61

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
No Player during practice on August 17, 2020
16 / 61

No Player during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020
17 / 61

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice on August 17, 2020
18 / 61

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 17, 2020
19 / 61

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 17, 2020
20 / 61

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020
21 / 61

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Recievers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice on August 17, 2020
22 / 61

Wide Recievers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 17, 2020
23 / 61

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020
24 / 61

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 17, 2020
25 / 61

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 17, 2020
26 / 61

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 17, 2020
27 / 61

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 17, 2020
28 / 61

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 17, 2020
29 / 61

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 17, 2020
30 / 61

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 17, 2020
31 / 61

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 17, 2020
32 / 61

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 17, 2020
33 / 61

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 17, 2020
34 / 61

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 17, 2020
35 / 61

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 17, 2020
36 / 61

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) and Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 17, 2020
37 / 61

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 17, 2020
38 / 61

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 17, 2020
39 / 61

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 17, 2020
40 / 61

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 17, 2020
41 / 61

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Doug Colman during practice on August 17, 2020
42 / 61

Doug Colman during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 17, 2020
43 / 61

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 17, 2020
44 / 61

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on August 17, 2020
45 / 61

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 17, 2020
46 / 61

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 17, 2020
47 / 61

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 17, 2020
48 / 61

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during practice on August 17, 2020
49 / 61

Wide receiver Taywan Taylor (10) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 17, 2020
50 / 61

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020
51 / 61

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 17, 2020
52 / 61

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 17, 2020
53 / 61

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 17, 2020
54 / 61

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 17, 2020
55 / 61

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on August 17, 2020
56 / 61

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 17, 2020
57 / 61

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 17, 2020
58 / 61

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on August 17, 2020
59 / 61

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Coach Fred Pagac during practice on August 17, 2020
60 / 61

Linebacker Coach Fred Pagac during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 17, 2020
61 / 61

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Harris was first catapulted into unexpected action as a true freshman at Washington. At 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds, coaches didn't think Harris would be ready to block the beefy linemen of Power 5 conferences, so they expected to give him a redshirt and grow into the position.

Then he wowed them with his quick feet and impressive leverage against any opponent. They inserted him as a backup to open the season, and by the end of the year, he was the starting right guard against Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

"When I got in, I learned the offense pretty fast, and it allowed me to play really fast and violent — like I like playing," Harris said about his freshman year in April after he was drafted. "They gave me a chance and asked me if I wanted to do it. I was like, 'Hell yeah. I want to play as soon as I can because taking a year off from football sounds horrible.'"

Harris became a cornerstone of Washington's offensive line and transitioned to center in his junior year. By the end of his college career, he was one of the top center prospects of the 2020 draft class. The Browns scooped him up in the draft.

But scouts and analysts still had concerns about his size. He's 6-foot-1, 302 pounds and smaller than the average NFL lineman. Are his feet quick enough? Are his legs strong enough?

Those are all questions Harris has heard before.

Those are all questions Harris loves to answer.

"I have been asked about that numerous times, and I kind of get excited a little bit," Harris said with a smile. "I know in the back of their mind, they're doubting me."

Harris believes his size is actually perfect. Because he's smaller than the average lineman, defensive opponents have to bend their knees lower than normal to generate more power. It also allows Harris to explode more with his lower body, a key step for a lineman to win trench battles.

"On paper, if I was 6-4, it would sound better," Harris said, "but I think functionally, if you really know the intricacies of playing this position, I have the ideal build, and I think other people also would think that."

Harris was ripe for an opportunity after spending the unusual offseason familiarizing himself with the blocking schemes of Stefanski's wide-zone offense. Harris' skills and quick feet are a great fit for the wide-zone scheme, which requires the center to run and quickly block incoming linebackers.

His dedication might be the reason why Stefanski gave him the first crack at first-team reps.

"I get the plays," Harris said. "I get the scheme and everything, so I just have to go out there and execute. It is what it is. It's a part of the game."

Sure, Harris has been thrusted into early action with the top linemen to begin training camp, but the expectation for Harris is he'll begin the season ready to help anyway he can as a backup to Tretter.

But that can change in an instant. He knows it better than anyone else.

"I'm just trying to optimize whatever role I have and whatever that may be," Harris said. "I'm just trying to be a role player for this team and whenever my opportunity comes, I'm ready for it."

Related Content

Mack Wilson believes LBs can 'prove the world wrong' despite abundance of youth
news

Mack Wilson believes LBs can 'prove the world wrong' despite abundance of youth

The second-year linebacker doesn't lack confidence when it comes to his positional teammates
Baker Mayfield 'attacked' an offseason focused on physical improvements, new playbook
news

Baker Mayfield 'attacked' an offseason focused on physical improvements, new playbook

Mayfield devoted the offseason toward his body and memorizing Kevin Stefanski's new playbook
D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea
news

D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea

Running back's time between professional football stints required real jobs outside of sport
Freddie Kitchens, Browns continue to block outside noise from increasing national attention
news

Freddie Kitchens, Browns continue to block outside noise from increasing national attention

Kitchens is coaching the Browns to focus only on the team expectations
Damion Ratley returns from injury eager to prove himself in wide receiver competition
news

Damion Ratley returns from injury eager to prove himself in wide receiver competition

Ratley missed three weeks of camp and is looking to crack the 53-man roster for a second season
Browns welcomed by plenty of their own fans, put in a 'good first day of work' in joint practices vs. Colts
news

Browns welcomed by plenty of their own fans, put in a 'good first day of work' in joint practices vs. Colts

Cleveland represented itself well vs. a playoff-caliber team
Joel Bitonio confident Austin Corbett on the 'right path' as competition continues
news

Joel Bitonio confident Austin Corbett on the 'right path' as competition continues

The veteran believes Corbett will play well no matter his position
Baker Mayfield armed and ready to lead explosive Browns offense
news

Baker Mayfield armed and ready to lead explosive Browns offense

Quarterback taking full control of role in second season
Eric Kush taking happy-go-lucky approach as he looks to solidify Browns' offensive line
news

Eric Kush taking happy-go-lucky approach as he looks to solidify Browns' offensive line

Kush will love life no matter what happens with the Browns' right guard competition
Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki growing together as rookies, close friends
news

Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki growing together as rookies, close friends

Linebackers, roommates following similar paths of development in first camp
Nick Chubb hasn't changed a bit, and that's what Freddie Kitchens loves about him
news

Nick Chubb hasn't changed a bit, and that's what Freddie Kitchens loves about him

With Chubb, what you see is what you get, and it's exactly what the Browns want

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising