Quote of the Day

Presented by

Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 10:30 AM

Quote of the Day: Kevin Stefanski on the Browns' situation at offensive guard

Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "That is what Andrew (Berry) and his staff are working on every day. I think they walk in the building and say, 'Look at the roster. How do we improve it?' I know with the opt-outs at that position, it is certainly something that we will continue to look at. As it pertains to practice reps, you have to get your starters ready. You also have to get your backups ready this year. We have to be very mindful of how we divvy up those reps. I have sat down with the coaches already and we have a plan for that, but I don't think it is a season where you just say, 'Hey, I'm just getting my starters ready.' I think that may not be smart." — Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on the team's need for depth at guard

One of the biggest storylines heading into training camp was the Browns' open competition at right guard. The developments of the past week, though, have changed almost everything from what was discussed in all of the previous ones.

Three players who were thought to be in the mix — Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett and Malcolm Pridgeon — announced they had opted out for the 2020 season. As of Saturday, the Browns have two players on their roster listed at guard — starting left guard Joel Bitonio and last year's starter at right guard to close the season, Wyatt Teller. A handful of others who are listed at center, such as rookie Nick Harris, Evan Brown and Willie Wright, have the ability to play guard if necessary.

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 8

Check out photos of the team working out Friday

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020
1 / 33

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on August 7, 2020
2 / 33

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
3 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 7, 2020
4 / 33

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020
5 / 33

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020
6 / 33

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020
7 / 33

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 7, 2020
8 / 33

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
9 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 7, 2020
10 / 33

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
11 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020
12 / 33

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 7, 2020
13 / 33

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020
14 / 33

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020
15 / 33

Defensive end Robert McCray (52) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020
16 / 33

Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. (37) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 7, 2020
17 / 33

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 7, 2020
18 / 33

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
19 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 7, 2020
20 / 33

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
21 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 7, 2020
22 / 33

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020
23 / 33

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during workouts on August 7, 2020
24 / 33

Running Back Dontrell Hilliard (25) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020
25 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020
26 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 7, 2020
27 / 33

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020
28 / 33

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020
29 / 33

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during workouts on August 7, 2020
30 / 33

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 7, 2020
31 / 33

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020
32 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 7, 2020
33 / 33

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Certainly, the Browns will need some more players at the position by the time full-team practices arrive next week. Acquiring these kinds of players is a little trickier than normal years because of testing protocols and other restrictions with tryouts, but it's something the Browns have been preparing for throughout the offseason.

Stefanski made one thing clear: Whoever the Browns add to the mix, it won't be just "a body."

"I think we need good players," Stefanski said. "I think Andrew and his staff are going to work really hard at all of these positions. If we should have a need somewhere, we want to get a good player in here. We want to make sure that we are bringing guys in who have a chance to develop."

In an unprecedented season like this one, development beyond the starters will be vital to a team's success. The "next man up" — and the next one behind that guy — will have to prepare as if they'll be called upon at the drop of a hat to play significant snaps.

That's what Stefanski stressed on a question about how he'll operate his first couple of full-team practices. Though the construction of a depth chart might be a little more difficult this year because of the lack of a traditional offseason program, Stefanski said there's a plan in place to divvy up the snaps appropriately — especially at unsettled positions like right guard.

"Positions are open and this is a competitive place," Stefanski said. "Now, someone has to start, but the next period, you may start somebody else, and the next day, you may start somebody else. We will just make sure with each one of those positions that are up for grabs and have an open competition, which I think I think brings the best out of people. 

"We will make sure that we get the amount of looks that we need to make an informed decision moving forward, but we do have time."

Related Content

Quote of the Day: Why Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees in the QBs room
news

Quote of the Day: Why Kevin Stefanski likes what he sees in the QBs room

Cleveland's head coach knows the value of having the right people surrounding the starter
Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry on how scouting will be impacted in 2020
news

Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry on how scouting will be impacted in 2020

Cleveland's EVP of Football Operations and GM discusses the evolving challenges
Quote of the Day: Austin Hooper explains why Browns can rise above challenges of unique camp
news

Quote of the Day: Austin Hooper explains why Browns can rise above challenges of unique camp

The new Browns tight end says Kevin Stefanski has been great on details with new offense
Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason
news

Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason

Both Berry and Kevin Stefanski have been impressed with the 3rd-year QB in a variety of ways

Advertising