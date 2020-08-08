Quote of the Day: Kevin Stefanski on the Browns' situation at offensive guard

Certainly, the Browns will need some more players at the position by the time full-team practices arrive next week. Acquiring these kinds of players is a little trickier than normal years because of testing protocols and other restrictions with tryouts, but it's something the Browns have been preparing for throughout the offseason.

Stefanski made one thing clear: Whoever the Browns add to the mix, it won't be just "a body."

"I think we need good players," Stefanski said. "I think Andrew and his staff are going to work really hard at all of these positions. If we should have a need somewhere, we want to get a good player in here. We want to make sure that we are bringing guys in who have a chance to develop."

In an unprecedented season like this one, development beyond the starters will be vital to a team's success. The "next man up" — and the next one behind that guy — will have to prepare as if they'll be called upon at the drop of a hat to play significant snaps.

That's what Stefanski stressed on a question about how he'll operate his first couple of full-team practices. Though the construction of a depth chart might be a little more difficult this year because of the lack of a traditional offseason program, Stefanski said there's a plan in place to divvy up the snaps appropriately — especially at unsettled positions like right guard.

"Positions are open and this is a competitive place," Stefanski said. "Now, someone has to start, but the next period, you may start somebody else, and the next day, you may start somebody else. We will just make sure with each one of those positions that are up for grabs and have an open competition, which I think I think brings the best out of people.