Quote of the Day: Browns competition for 3rd WR is open and ongoing

Quote of the Day is a recurring series that will single out something said by a Browns player, coach or executive in a given day and provide context behind its importance.

The quote: "I think our evaluation of that spot on our roster is still ongoing. Certainly, (WR Rashard) Higgins has done a nice job and been very competitive to try to earn that position. I think there is a very competitive situation on our roster for that spot and we have a lot of guys vying for it. I do not think anything is set in stone. I think the evaluation is still ongoing." — Pass game coordinator/WRs coach Chad O'Shea

Everyone knows who the Browns' top two wide receivers are.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry share a combined eight Pro Bowls, 1,028 receptions, 12,000+ yards and 80 touchdowns between them. They give the Browns' one of the best one-two punches at the position in the entire NFL.

Behind them, though, remains an ongoing competition, and O'Shea made that clear as he went down the line of potential options. Observations from practice haven't provided many tells, either. Each player in the mix has seemingly received an opportunity or two with the first offense.

The options are plentiful, though, and each player has seemed to make a positive impression on O'Shea, who has coached some of the best at the position across a career that includes five conference titles and three Super Bowl rings.

"When you look at that area and those guys that are vying for that position, whether it is Higgins or whether it is (Taywan) Taylor and Damion Ratley is coming off being injured and he is coming back to the field some … Really, there are a lot of guys that are doing a good job," O'Shea said.

"I would say the competition is still open."

Higgins has made a number of plays over the past week of practice, including a handful of touchdown catches during Thursday's shortened session. The veteran is coming off a disappointing 2019, but his chemistry with Baker Mayfield remains apparent. He received high praise from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt earlier in the week, too.