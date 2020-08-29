Bill Callahan: "We're trying to give Jedrick as many looks as possible"

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan:
On how T Jedrick Wills Jr. was impacted by not having an in-person offseason program:
"I think rookies across the league are behind the curve. I think what our goal has been is to bring him up to speed as fast as we can. We have really inundated him with techniques and walkthroughs. We have gone through several measures in the classroom showing him different players doing the techniques that we are asking of him. I think the progress has been positive, but you just do not know until you go up against live competition. Having the looks that we are getting in practice from No. 54 (DE Olivier Vernon) and No. 95 (DE Myles Garrett) certainly helps that. He has obviously lost a share and he has won a share of his reps, but that experience of getting out against quality and premier pass rushers is invaluable. Every day, it is a learning experience for him, and we are trying to bring him up to speed as fast as we can."
On if Wills is struggling more than expected:
"I would not say that. I think I have gauged his rate of improvement. You would love to have it much higher, like a veteran level, but let's be realistic, that is just not going to happen in this day and age because of the tardiness of techniques of not having the offseason and things of that nature. I do think that the players learn more once they get into the games. They are really more in tune to what is going to occur and what they can expect. That rate of improvement is key. Week in and week out as we move through the schedule and during the season, I just want to see constant improvement, I want to see his technique get better and I want to see him graduate to a level where he can handle just about anything. Now, he is not going to be proficient at everything, but I want him to have good exposure and a good understanding of the things that are going to be facing him."
On if the Browns' plan includes not 'overwhelming' Wills by having him frequently compete against Garrett:
"Not necessarily. We have had Myles over Jedrick's position several times, not only in the one-on-ones but also in team. I can't speak for the defense, but what I feel and what I sense is that they are just trying to get Myles up and going. He is on a little bit on a pitch count so I am sure they are monitoring his reps and making sure that he is not overdoing it as he is just making his way back in. Watching Myles yesterday, he was really impressive finishing plays, and we highlighted that today as a team to watch him finish. He had great championship effort on the plays that were shown to the team. I was really impressed, as I have always been impressed by Myles. In terms of his one on ones getting matched up on Jedrick, we are trying to give Jedrick as many different looks as possible, whether it is a speed rusher, a power rusher or a combination-type player. We are just trying to get as many different people on him to give him that exposure of the speed, quickness and power that he is going to face."
Check out photos from the eleventh day of Browns Camp
Advertising
On if Wills' attitude and mentality has been what is needed or if he has been getting too discouraged at times and needs a pick-me-up:
"I think for all the rookies in our league and especially on our team, they need to learn the cycle of the snap, and they need to get the mindset prior to the play in the pre-snap. Then of course when the snap is over, good bad or indifferent, they need to process that quickly and find out or learn what they did good, what they did bad and what they could do better and then move on to the next play. That ability to change the mindset of the next play and going to the next play is critically important for a young player. Sometimes, they have the tendency to dwell because they want to do so well that it kind of feeds into that cycle of overthinking, paralysis and things of that nature. We have worked really hard at trying to get a mindset for Jedrick and all of our players of getting on and getting forward with the next play."
On how C Nick Harris has improved during training camp:
"His development has been interesting, just because of the fact that he was not expected to come in and run the show. He has been impressive in the sense that he can communicate all of the various sequences of communications along the line, whether it is the point system or the call system. He can get us in and out of the protection calls that we need to make. That aspect for a young center has been really impressive. Then of course, trying to bring him up to speed with all the physical fundamental techniques at his position, it has been really challenging, but he is a guy that continues to make strides and improvement. So far, we are really pleased, but until you get him matched up against teams like Baltimore and obviously Cincinnati, you just do not know. He has just come in there with a really good confidence about himself and nice poise, and that is refreshing for a young player. You do not have to worry about him not being able to get up to the line and ID the front or make the right call. He is still learning of course – he is not there yet – but he has really, really made tremendous strides, especially for that position. For a guy to come in and do that, I have been fortunate to have a couple of guys like that in my past, and he has kind of run that same type of flow in terms of communication so that is great to see."
On if the prospect of potentially having two rookies starting on the OL Week 1 is daunting:
"We just have to deal with it. We were not expecting (C) JC (Tretter) to have surgery, and of course, he is working hard to make his way back. Of course, I have had so many different combinations over the last few years, it has been fun. It is challenging. It is not what you really want optimally because you do not want two rookies in there, but we have had great veteran leadership with (G) Joel Bitonio just helping those guys out, communicating and putting a calm to them. Overall, I think they are going to get better as time goes on. It will not be perfect, but again, the experience is totally invaluable."
On how difficult C is for a rookie and how Harris has been impacted by not having an in-person offseason program:
"Like I said, they all are impacted. I go back in my experience, I look at (Washington Football Team C) Chase Roullier and when we had (former NFL C) Spencer Long in Washington, he was playing in camp and had knee surgery, and Roullier was forced into the lineup and he played as a rookie. (Former Cowboys C)Travis Frederick when we drafted him in Dallas, he was forced into the lineup and he had to play early. I have been in scenarios where I had seven centers hurt during a training camp and we were coaching guards up the night before a preseason game trying to get to those guys ready. I have a little bit more of a comfort level. At least these guys are trainable, they have worked and they have taken snaps and reps, not only in team but also in the one on ones. Then of course, we have not even talked about (C) Evan Brown and some of the progress he is making as a backup. We were really trying to get him situated as a guard, but we cross-trained him and brought him in as a center, and he has done a good job, as well."
On Wills working out of a three-point stance and two-point stance:
"For the open-side tackle, generally speaking, it is kind of a general theme across our league is the open side tackle has the ability and the freedom to play in the two-point. We have staggered Jedrick in a two-point and a three-point so he has worked in both. He is punching out of both stances to the close side where the tight end is there positioned next to him. Most of our tackles are down in three-points. We have given a little bit more flexibility to the left tackle to the open side of the formation where there is not a tight end adjacent to him to play from a two-point because that is where their best defensive player is located. To be in that position from the two-point, probably more comfortable for the tackle because he can see a lot more, he can anticipate a little bit better and it does help them when they do pass set."
On if Wills has been as effective of a run blocker in two-point and three-point stances:
"Pretty much. Yeah, absolutely. We are still working on getting some of his technique squared away, but yes, yes he has."
Pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea:
On ranking the pass game's progression during training camp, particularly given the virtual offseason program:
"We have been really pleased with the players and the way they have embraced some of the challenges that we have had in relation to not having as much time as we normally do in a year. What we have really worked on now is the consistency and the overall details that are involved in the pass game. That is something that I think is a work in progress. I think it will be a work in progress, but I think the players have worked really hard to try to get it to where we want it, which is at a high-level. To be successful in the pass game, it is going to require us to be dependable at each position, to be as detailed as we can and to do our job on each play, and I think that is what we try to do when we have been on the field here."
On chemistry between WR Odell Beckham Jr. and QB Baker Mayfield:
"Although we did not have the opportunity to be on the field in the spring, those guys worked really hard with the quarterback. I think a lot of that as we got on the field here in the last few weeks showed up from an overall communication standpoint and from a dependability standpoint of being on the same page. It is so important to the pass game. I think that we have invested a lot of time together, and I think that has been very important in the progress that we have made. We have a lot of improvement that we still need to make in a lot of different areas, but as long as we are working, trying to be on the same page and do it the way in which we all want it done, I think that we will have a chance to have success in the pass game."
On if it has been difficult to get continuity in the passing game with WR Jarvis Landry's and other player's practice schedules:
"I think that the more time and the more opportunities we have together to work on the field, obviously, it is beneficial. There are other ways in which we can make progress in the pass game without having the guys out there every rep. I know we have had a lot of really good quality walkthroughs and we have had great meetings. I think that the times in which we had all of our guys out there on the field, we have been pleased with the progress they have made. There is a plan in place for each individual guy. It is very specific to where we are with each individual person, specifically the receivers and where their rehabilitation process is and where they are. We definitely have a plan in place for that. When they do have the opportunity to be on the field, I have been very pleased with the progress that has been made. We are trying to get on the same page. Again, it is a work in progress. I think it will continue to be. There have obviously been challenges and different circumstances that we have dealt with this year that are all obvious, but we are not going to use those as excuses. We are going to try to be the best we can when we are out there together to try to get this right."
On WR Donovan Peoples-Jones' performance in training camp:
"I think it is a camp that is very similar to a lot of young players in that there are some things that he is a making a lot of progress on and he is doing exactly the way we want him, and then there are going to be some times where there is not as much consistency as we want. I think that is true of all young players that try to transition into the National Football League, especially in a very unique year in which we have had the limited amount of opportunities to go out there together. I have been pleased with his work ethic and his overall attitude. There is definitely some consistency that I think that all of our players right now are working to strive to be better on. I do not think it is just Donovan. I think that each player could all say the same thing that there is consistency that needs to be better, and we can do it well one time, but we need to do it that way all of the time. That is how I describe it with Donovan. He has worked hard. He has made progress. He is striving for consistency in his game, just like our other players are."
On which WRs are vying for the third spot and who has impressed him, including WR Rashard Higgins:
"Our evaluation of that spot on our roster is still ongoing. Certainly, Higgins has done a nice job and been very competitive to try to earn that position. I think there is a very competitive situation on our roster for that spot, and we have a lot of guys vying for it. I do not think anything is set in stone. I think the evaluation is still ongoing. We look forward to getting out of the field today and then getting into stadium practice will be a great opportunity for some of these guys to be in a different setting. When you look at that area and those guys that are vying for that position, whether it is Higgins or whether it is (WR Taywan) Taylor and (WR) Damion Ratley is coming off being injured and he is coming back to the field some. Really, there are a lot of guys that are doing a good job, and I would say the competition is still open."
On how RB Kareem Hunt has looked as a receiver:
"I have always been impressed with him both as a runner and as a pass receiver as a running back. We always are going to try to utilize the strengths of our players. I think we are really fortunate to have a lot of skill players that do several things really well. I think that can be said of Hunt in the pass game. I have always been impressed with his ability to catch the ball as a running back. I have also been impressed with a lot of other skill guys and the multiple things that they can do to help us offensively."
On what Landry has shown on the field and in the meeting room:
"I think the one thing Jarvis has shown is that we have made a lot of progress in his rehabilitation. He is somebody that had some things done this offseason. I think that he has made progress in that. Every day is better. We have a plan in place for him with the goal being that he is playing at a very high level for us. When he has been out there, he has been a very dependable football player. He has been somebody that we can trust to do the right thing. He can play in a multiple-position role because you can handle it both mentally and physically. I think that he provides leadership for this team. I think he is one of our better leaders. I have been impressed with him. I am very fortunate to work with Jarvis, and I really am excited about the progress that he has made daily to get back to where he wants to be as a player."
On if Landry will be close to or at 100 percent by Week 1:
"I really believe he has made progress every day we have gone out there. To say where he is going to be percentage and all that, I am not going to comment on that because I really do not know. I do think that I have been encouraged by the progress that he has made. Obviously, there is a plan in place for that, and I think he has followed the plan and worked extremely hard to try to be the best he can when we start the season."
On if WR KhaDarel Hodge has time to catch up and be in the competition for the third WR spot:
"Yeah, KhaDarel Hodge is somebody that I have been extremely impressed with. I have a great deal of respect for the way he plays the game. The one thing that he has done is he has given himself an opportunity to play multiple positions because he studies hard and he knows what to do. He is very good mentally. Whenever you are a player that is trying to compete for a role on the roster that is a down-the-line receiver, I think it is very important that you can function in a multiple-position role and add value to the team in several different ways. Certainly, Hodge has done that so far. He does an excellent job in the run game. I think he is very unselfish as a player. I think he is dependable and detailed. I am very fortunate to have him in the receiver room, and I think he is a good example for our other players of again the overall dependability and putting the team first in everything he does."