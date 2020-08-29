Malcolm Smith brings Super Bowl experience, underdog mentality to Cleveland

Smith, who signed a one-year deal with Cleveland last Sunday, is hoping to bring a similar mantra to the Browns' linebackers room. The nine-year veteran has 295 career tackles, 10 forced fumbles, six sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries, and is now the most experienced linebacker on the roster.

Smith and B.J. Goodson are the only two Browns linebackers who have played in three or more full seasons. They'll be in charge of guiding the rest of the group, which has leaned on reps from other young players and lost Mack Wilson — entering his second NFL season after a promising rookie year — last week to a knee injury. He has yet to return to practice.

"It has been great with the team so far," Smith said. "It's a cool opportunity to have, especially with a new coaching staff here and some of the people I am familiar with. Obviously, the work the coaches have done and some of the players have done throughout the league, a lot of respect for a lot of the people here."

The linebackers room has taken an underdog mentality for 2020 due to its inexperience and youth. Before his injury, Wilson said he thought negative views of his linebacker teammates were "disrespectful" and weren't fair to guys who haven't had a chance to establish themselves at the NFL level.

Smith's background aligns with that mindset. He wasn't invited to the NFL combine and was selected 11 spots away from the final pick of the 2011 draft. He still managed to carve an important role on the "Legion of Boom," one of the most memorable defenses in NFL history and become one of nine defensive players to win Super Bowl MVP.

"That is always something that I think about," Smith said about his low draft profile. "Since that day, it has been on my mind. I think that was the biggest chip once I got started in the league. That is always going to be with me as a badge of honor at this point."

Smith will have three weeks to adjust to his new city and teammates before Week 1. His role in team drills has slowly increased through his first week in Cleveland, and his presence alone will be a nice addition to the position.

Browns linebackers want to rise above expectations this season. With Smith, Cleveland has a player who is known best for doing just that.