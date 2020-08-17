Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 3 of Training Camp

2. Chubb leaves practice

Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb is undergoing evaluation for a possible concussion.

Chubb walked off the field with a trainer Monday midway through the practice. His last play of the day saw him catch a screen pass during a team period.

Chubb is coming off one of the best seasons by a running back in Browns franchise history. He rushed for 1,494 yards — second-most in the NFL, fourth-most in franchise history — and eight touchdowns.

3. Big opportunities all across the field

The first day in pads provided some extensive opportunities for a number of players competing for roles on their respective sides of the ball.

Safety Karl Joseph, who was recently removed from the physically unable to perform list, did not participate in Monday's practice. That meant extensive first-team snaps for second-round rookie Grant Delpit, who lined up as both a free and strong safety during portions of Monday's practice. In an interview Friday, Delpit said he'd be learning both spots. On Monday, he was playing both.

"I am not really worried about the exact spot that I need to make an impact at," Delpit said. "I am just ready to fit into the defensive scheme, and we are installing that right now."

With Jarvis Landry sidelined Monday, JoJo Natson continued to receive some snaps with the first-team offense. Relegated to return duties with the Rams over the past two seasons, Natson already has made a handful of plays as a wide receiver during the first few days of training camp.

Chad Thomas, who is coming off a solid 2019 campaign, has been filling in for Myles Garrett while the Pro Bowl pass rusher recovers from a hamstring injury.

Monday served as Day 3 with the first-team offensive line for rookie Nick Harris, who has been filling in for veteran center JC Tretter.

"It is a great opportunity to get thrown in the fire," Harris said before Monday's practice. "That is how you learn the best. That is how you get the best reps is going against ones on ones. I am definitely fortunate to have the opportunity to get my feet wet and get out there with the guys."

4. Here and there