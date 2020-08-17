Fresh Takes from Training Camp

Fresh Takes: Observations from Day 3 of Training Camp

Aug 17, 2020 at 06:16 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns donned the pads Monday and played through the rain.

Here's what stood out to us while we tried to stay dry.

1. Football weather

The Browns adjusted practice Sunday to avoid some stormy weather but they didn't do the same Monday. There was no thunder and lightning, but a constant rain fell throughout the practice.

This shouldn't be a surprise after what coach Kevin Stefanski said in the days leading up to training camp.

"We are an outdoor football team," Stefanski said. "We are going to be outdoors as long as we possibly can."

It seemed to be at its heaviest during team drills, which didn't feature too many fireworks from the offense. A few balls hit the ground that probably shouldn't, there were a handful of fumbles and the timing between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. on a deep pass was off by just a touch.

The biggest plays were made by the defense, as Greedy Williams forced a fumble and Sione Takitaki burst through the line for a tackle for loss, eliciting an eruption from his defensive teammates.

There'll be plenty to correct for both sides of the ball in the time between Monday's practice and Tuesday's as the Browns continue their gradual ramp-up to the season.

2. Chubb leaves practice

Browns Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb is undergoing evaluation for a possible concussion.

Chubb walked off the field with a trainer Monday midway through the practice. His last play of the day saw him catch a screen pass during a team period.

Chubb is coming off one of the best seasons by a running back in Browns franchise history. He rushed for 1,494 yards — second-most in the NFL, fourth-most in franchise history — and eight touchdowns.

3. Big opportunities all across the field

The first day in pads provided some extensive opportunities for a number of players competing for roles on their respective sides of the ball.

Safety Karl Joseph, who was recently removed from the physically unable to perform list, did not participate in Monday's practice. That meant extensive first-team snaps for second-round rookie Grant Delpit, who lined up as both a free and strong safety during portions of Monday's practice. In an interview Friday, Delpit said he'd be learning both spots. On Monday, he was playing both.

"I am not really worried about the exact spot that I need to make an impact at," Delpit said. "I am just ready to fit into the defensive scheme, and we are installing that right now."

With Jarvis Landry sidelined Monday, JoJo Natson continued to receive some snaps with the first-team offense. Relegated to return duties with the Rams over the past two seasons, Natson already has made a handful of plays as a wide receiver during the first few days of training camp.

Chad Thomas, who is coming off a solid 2019 campaign, has been filling in for Myles Garrett while the Pro Bowl pass rusher recovers from a hamstring injury.

Monday served as Day 3 with the first-team offensive line for rookie Nick Harris, who has been filling in for veteran center JC Tretter.

"It is a great opportunity to get thrown in the fire," Harris said before Monday's practice. "That is how you learn the best. That is how you get the best reps is going against ones on ones. I am definitely fortunate to have the opportunity to get my feet wet and get out there with the guys."

4. Here and there

  • WR Taywan Taylor was on the receiving end of one of the offense's best plays of the day, hauling in a pass near the sidelines during one of the final team periods of the day. Taylor didn't play much in his first season with the Browns, but he's proven to be productive in the past. He caught 37 passes for 466 yards in 2018 with the Titans.
  • Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has been calling the plays during the first days of practice. Stefanski said the plays are scripted beforehand, and the team will announce whether Stefanski or Van Pelt will call plays this season at a later date.

