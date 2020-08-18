#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: The pads came on, the rain fell, and the Browns are ready to do it again

Aug 17, 2020 at 08:24 PM
At 29 years old, Olivier Vernon is one of the oldest players on the Browns' young roster.

The veteran pass rusher knows what happens in August only sets the table for what's to come in the months that matter most. It doesn't predict the future.

That's why Vernon paused Monday before he answered a question about whether this Browns team had what it took to rebound from how it performed in 2019. It wasn't that he doubted it — far from it. It's that he and the Browns haven't even hit a full week of competitive practice yet.

"Right now, it is just the beginning stages," Vernon said. "We have to just keep building, working, put our heads down and try to make this thing work because it is uncommon ground for a lot of people and a lot of teams. You can't make excuses about anything or about not being ready. Everybody is in the same boat right now. I think we have maybe 14 or 15 days until the season starts so it is a quick turnaround. We have to have everybody on their P's and Q's and everybody crossing their T's and dotting their I's. That is basically the main focus right now." 

That focus will continue Tuesday when the Browns get back on the field for a 2 p.m. practice. "Browns Live: Training Camp" will have you covered on all of your favorite social platforms.

Here's what you need to know from Monday's practice to get you ready for another big one.

