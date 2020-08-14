Training Camp Story of the Day

Presented by

Baker Mayfield 'attacked' an offseason focused on physical improvements, new playbook

Aug 14, 2020 at 06:31 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Baker Mayfield wanted to commit to change this offseason.

After a disappointing 2019 season, Mayfield wanted to do as much as possible to make his third year in the NFL his greatest since he was the Browns' first overall pick in 2018.

He was still going to have his strong arm. He was still going to have his confidence. He was still going to be a great teammate.

All those traits, however, are going to come in a different version of Mayfield.

The 2020 form of Mayfield includes four pounds of lean mass that will make him more nimble in the pocket. He'll also have a firm grasp on head coach Kevin Stefanski's new playbook, designed to make the most of Mayfield's quarterback strengths and the Browns' other top offensive weapons. Mayfield's head is clear, too, and he's not letting the struggles from last season creep into his mind as he begins another year in Cleveland.

"I'm in a much better state mentally and physically," Mayfield said. "We're just ready to roll. I attacked where I needed to to be a leader for this team and this franchise. It feels a lot better, and we're taking things one day at a time, as we should."

Related Links

Mayfield's offseason commitments were made after he passed for 3,827 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 2019. The Browns had high expectations during training camp, but the offense rarely flashed the consistency many people around the league anticipated after Mayfield's rookie season when he threw 27 touchdowns, the most ever by a rookie quarterback.

The Browns will certainly need more production from their offense to improve from last season, and that's the main theme from Stefanski's playbook, which contains zone-based schemes, offers more opportunities in the run-game and features an effective dose of play-action plays.

It's also built to cater to Mayfield's arm strength and increase workloads for running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, two of the most talented running backs in the league. Opening the run game, however, will give Mayfield more opportunities for big plays to receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

"Scheme-wise, I think my attributes match up to what they want to do," Mayfield said. "Not only that, I think it matches up to our team and the people they have brought in. Our whole offense, just mentality-wise, culture-wise and of a no BS policy, you are going to know exactly what we want to do and you are expected to do it."

Photos: Training Camp - Day 1

Check out photos from the first day of Browns Camp

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 14, 2020
1 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 14, 2020
2 / 51

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 14, 2020
3 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
4 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on August 14, 2020
5 / 51

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
6 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
7 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
M.J. Stewart Jr. during practice on August 14, 2020
8 / 51

M.J. Stewart Jr. during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 14, 2020
9 / 51

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 14, 2020
10 / 51

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020
11 / 51

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 14, 2020
12 / 51

A helmet during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during practice on August 14, 2020
13 / 51

during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 14, 2020
14 / 51

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on August 14, 2020
15 / 51

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 14, 2020
16 / 51

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
17 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020
18 / 51

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 14, 2020
19 / 51

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020
20 / 51

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 14, 2020
21 / 51

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020
22 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020
23 / 51

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 14, 2020
24 / 51

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 14, 2020
25 / 51

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 14, 2020
26 / 51

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 14, 2020
27 / 51

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020
28 / 51

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
George Obinna (60) during practice on August 14, 2020
29 / 51

George Obinna (60) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020
30 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 14, 2020
31 / 51

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 14, 2020
32 / 51

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 14, 2020
33 / 51

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 14, 2020
34 / 51

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 14, 2020
35 / 51

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 14, 2020
36 / 51

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 14, 2020
37 / 51

Cornerback Donovan Olumba (33) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 14, 2020
38 / 51

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020
39 / 51

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 14, 2020
40 / 51

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 14, 2020
41 / 51

Quarterback Kevin Davidson (9) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020
42 / 51

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 14, 2020
43 / 51

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020
44 / 51

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 14, 2020
45 / 51

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 14, 2020
46 / 51

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 14, 2020
47 / 51

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 14, 2020
48 / 51

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on August 14, 2020
49 / 51

A helmet during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 14, 2020
50 / 51

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 14, 2020
51 / 51

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on August 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Mayfield, of course, wanted to improve his own individual game, too. That's why he worked with a nutritionist and strength coach in Austin, Texas, where he spent most of his offseason. He wanted to take advantage of the unusual offseason created by the COVID-19 pandemic — which kept players away from team facilities until the beginning of August — and spent extra time focusing on the playbook and building his body into great physical shape.

"I think with the long offseason and online meetings and info work, I was able to get my body healthy and ready to roll," Mayfield said. "I really worked on things one at a time. Scheme-wise, since we weren't trying to install and get out on the practice field and run plays, we could really take our time with it."

Now that team practices have begun, we can finally see how far the offseason work will go in Mayfield's performance. He'll be surrounded by talented players at every corner of the offense, too, and the stage is set for Mayfield to take a big leap.

Stefanski has already seen some of Mayfield's work pay off in the early part of training camp. Even though the Browns have been confined to individual workouts up until Friday, Stefanski has been complimentary of the way Mayfield has carried himself around players. He's molded into a core leader of the Browns, and players want to win for him.

That's what any coach wants from a quarterback. He has yet to coach him in a real game, but Stefanski has plenty of confidence in Mayfield.

"I think I've seen a guy who has taken his job seriously and has made sure he's ultra-prepared for the job," Stefanski said. "We haven't practiced yet, so we have to get a few days into this to make any statements about any player, but I really like where Baker is at from a schematic standpoint, a physical standpoint and definitely a mental standpoint."

The 2020 version of Mayfield has arrived. Expectations are still high, but Mayfield isn't focused on what the end result will be this season. He's locked in on how the Browns can be a better team in training camp.

So far, it appears his plan has worked.

"I think it's an unbelievable opportunity for everybody in this building right now," Mayfield said. "With the moves we've made, the pieces brought in and the culture being built right now, we're excited to get out there and show what we've been building behind the scenes. We have a new team and a new staff, and we're ready to roll."

Related Content

D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea
news

D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL included time spent out to sea

Running back's time between professional football stints required real jobs outside of sport
Freddie Kitchens, Browns continue to block outside noise from increasing national attention
news

Freddie Kitchens, Browns continue to block outside noise from increasing national attention

Kitchens is coaching the Browns to focus only on the team expectations
Damion Ratley returns from injury eager to prove himself in wide receiver competition
news

Damion Ratley returns from injury eager to prove himself in wide receiver competition

Ratley missed three weeks of camp and is looking to crack the 53-man roster for a second season
Browns welcomed by plenty of their own fans, put in a 'good first day of work' in joint practices vs. Colts
news

Browns welcomed by plenty of their own fans, put in a 'good first day of work' in joint practices vs. Colts

Cleveland represented itself well vs. a playoff-caliber team
Joel Bitonio confident Austin Corbett on the 'right path' as competition continues
news

Joel Bitonio confident Austin Corbett on the 'right path' as competition continues

The veteran believes Corbett will play well no matter his position
Baker Mayfield armed and ready to lead explosive Browns offense
news

Baker Mayfield armed and ready to lead explosive Browns offense

Quarterback taking full control of role in second season
Eric Kush taking happy-go-lucky approach as he looks to solidify Browns' offensive line
news

Eric Kush taking happy-go-lucky approach as he looks to solidify Browns' offensive line

Kush will love life no matter what happens with the Browns' right guard competition
Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki growing together as rookies, close friends
news

Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki growing together as rookies, close friends

Linebackers, roommates following similar paths of development in first camp
Nick Chubb hasn't changed a bit, and that's what Freddie Kitchens loves about him
news

Nick Chubb hasn't changed a bit, and that's what Freddie Kitchens loves about him

With Chubb, what you see is what you get, and it's exactly what the Browns want
Phil Dawson remembers, celebrates storied career as he retires with the Browns
news

Phil Dawson remembers, celebrates storied career as he retires with the Browns

Dawson recalled his favorite memories and thanked people who helped him most in his 20-year career
Browns DC Steve Wilks impressed with performances of top defensive rookies
news

Browns DC Steve Wilks impressed with performances of top defensive rookies

Greedy Williams, Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson have stood out in different ways

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising