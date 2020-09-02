#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: What the team hopes to accomplish before Baltimore week

Sep 01, 2020 at 08:02 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

It's not training camp, but the Browns are still in training camp mode.

That's the best way to sum up this final week of practice before Saturday's roster cutdown. By Saturday afternoon, the Browns and the rest of the NFL will be required to trim their rosters from 80 to 53. It's 10 fewer than previous years, but it doesn't make the decisions any easier.

Here's how Kevin Stefanski described the upcoming week in his Tuesday meeting with reporters.

"We wrapped up install last week so now we are really streamlining our systems on offense, defense and special teams," Stefanski said. "Now that we are a month into it, we have a pretty good handle on what our players are good at and what they can handle. On offense, defense and special teams, we will start implementing some schemes that we think could be good for us in the first couple weeks of the season."

The Browns practice Wednesday and Thursday afternoon in Berea before returning to FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday for a scrimmage-type practice under the lights.

"It has been unusual for all us and certainly for all the 32 teams, but I think we have the right makeup in our locker room," Stefanski said. "I think that the leadership from a bunch of the guys on the field and in the building, I have seen it. Pleased with where we are right now, and totally recognizing that we have a bunch more to do before we kick off this season."

Here's what else happened Tuesday.

Advertising