Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns list 2 as questionable, rule out 3 vs. Colts

Oct 09, 2020 at 01:17 PM
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

The Browns on Friday listed five players from the defense on their injury report ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

DE Adrian Clayborn (hip) and S Karl Joseph (hamstring) were marked as questionable and were limited participants on Wednesday and Thursday. Clayborn has slowly worked his way back to full speed after originally being ruled out Friday last week. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Joseph suffered his injury Thursday in practice.

"We've got to use the next 50 hours or so to see how he responds," Stefanski said. "We'll take it from there."

DT Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen), CB Greedy Williams and LB Tae Davis (elbow) were ruled out. Ogunjobi suffered his injury last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys and will miss his first game of the season. Williams, who has been sidelined from game day action due to an injury suffered in training camp, will miss his fifth game of the season. Davis has been working his way back since he was injured in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team and will miss his second straight game.

Stefanski confirmed TE David Njoku (knee) will be activated and return to the field for his first time since Week 1. Njoku returned to practice this week and was a full participant for each practice.

