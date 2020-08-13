Browns Wake-Up: Phase II gets us even closer to football in Berea

Phase 2 arrived Wednesday, and so, too, did some real, genuine football highlights.
The Browns aren't wearing pads yet, and they're certainly not engaging in any contact at the moment, but Wednesday's session looked a lot like what we're accustomed to seeing in OTAs.
Consider it a sneak peak of what's to come Friday, when "Browns Live: Training Camp" will have you covered from all angles starting at 2 p.m.
Here's what else you might have missed from Wednesday's happenings in Berea.
Check out photos of the team practicing on Wednesday
What's on tap for Thursday?
Phase 2 continues today with another OTA-like session on the schedule.