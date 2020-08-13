Browns Wake Up

Browns Wake-Up: Phase II gets us even closer to football in Berea

Aug 13, 2020 at 08:58 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Phase 2 arrived Wednesday, and so, too, did some real, genuine football highlights.

The Browns aren't wearing pads yet, and they're certainly not engaging in any contact at the moment, but Wednesday's session looked a lot like what we're accustomed to seeing in OTAs.

Consider it a sneak peak of what's to come Friday, when "Browns Live: Training Camp" will have you covered from all angles starting at 2 p.m.

Here's what else you might have missed from Wednesday's happenings in Berea.

Photos: Phase II Practices - Day 1

Check out photos of the team practicing on Wednesday

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020
1 / 80

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 12, 2020
2 / 80

Wide receiver Damion Ratley (18) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on August 12, 2020
3 / 80

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020
4 / 80

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020
5 / 80

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020
6 / 80

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 12, 2020
7 / 80

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 12, 2020
8 / 80

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020
9 / 80

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 12, 2020
10 / 80

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 12, 2020
11 / 80

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 12, 2020
12 / 80

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020
13 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020
14 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 12, 2020
15 / 80

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 12, 2020
16 / 80

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 12, 2020
17 / 80

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 12, 2020
18 / 80

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 12, 2020
19 / 80

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 12, 2020
20 / 80

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 12, 2020
21 / 80

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020
22 / 80

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020
23 / 80

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 12, 2020
24 / 80

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Michael Dunn during practice on August 12, 2020
25 / 80

Michael Dunn during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 12, 2020
26 / 80

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020
27 / 80

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020
28 / 80

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on August 12, 2020
29 / 80

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020
30 / 80

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 12, 2020
31 / 80

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 12, 2020
32 / 80

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on August 12, 2020
33 / 80

Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020
34 / 80

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 12, 2020
35 / 80

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 12, 2020
36 / 80

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 12, 2020
37 / 80

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 12, 2020
38 / 80

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on August 12, 2020
39 / 80

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 12, 2020
40 / 80

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020
41 / 80

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 12, 2020
42 / 80

General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 12, 2020
43 / 80

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 12, 2020
44 / 80

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 12, 2020
45 / 80

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 12, 2020
46 / 80

Center Nick Harris (53) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020
47 / 80

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 12, 2020
48 / 80

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 12, 2020
49 / 80

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020
50 / 80

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020
51 / 80

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 12, 2020
52 / 80

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020
53 / 80

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 12, 2020
54 / 80

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020
55 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Recievers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice on August 12, 2020
56 / 80

Wide Recievers Coach Chad O'Shea during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 12, 2020
57 / 80

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020
58 / 80

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 12, 2020
59 / 80

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 12, 2020
60 / 80

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020
61 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 12, 2020
62 / 80

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 12, 2020
63 / 80

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020
64 / 80

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 12, 2020
65 / 80

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 12, 2020
66 / 80

Safety Karl Joseph (42) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 12, 2020
67 / 80

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 12, 2020
68 / 80

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 12, 2020
69 / 80

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 12, 2020
70 / 80

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 12, 2020
71 / 80

General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 12, 2020
72 / 80

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 12, 2020
73 / 80

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 12, 2020
74 / 80

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 12, 2020
75 / 80

General Manager Andrew Berry during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020
76 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 12, 2020
77 / 80

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 12, 2020
78 / 80

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach during practice on August 12, 2020
79 / 80

Defensive Line Coach during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 12, 2020
80 / 80

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on August 12, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Headlines

Full schedule unveiled for "Browns Live: Training Camp"

Denzel Ward believes secondary 'could be special' with new additions

Browns sign DE George Obinna

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: OT Alex Taylor

Quote of the Day: What's motivating Nick Chubb in 2020

Best Podcast Available

The boys are back, as Andrew Gribble and Jason Gibbs look ahead to start of on-field practices in Berea. They discuss numerous topics surrounding the Browns and identify some of the biggest storylines heading into Friday's first full-team practice.

Subscribe now to "Best Podcast Available" wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be available after every practice before the start of the season.

Around the North

Bengals place WR John Ross on reserve/COVID-19 list

Steelers RB James Conner, a cancer survivor, never considered opting out

Ravens sign Kenjon Barner for KR depth

What's on tap for Thursday?

Phase 2 continues today with another OTA-like session on the schedule.

