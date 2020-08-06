Browns Wake Up

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 06:48 AM

Browns Wake-Up: Players finally don their new uniforms

Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

080520_landry

Welcome to "Browns Wake-up," your one-stop shop for everything Browns-related and beyond you need to get your day started.

Months have passed since the Browns unveiled their new uniforms for 2020 and beyond, but Wednesday marked the first time we got an up-close look at the players wearing them.

It was the first day of various media shoots in Berea, and some of the Browns' top players got to briefly don the uniforms they'll be sporting on Sundays in the fall.

Spoiler: They're a thing of beauty.

Here's a look at everything else you need to know from a busy Wednesday in Berea.

Headlines

Quote of the Day: Andrew Berry raves about Baker Mayfield's offseason

G Colby Gossett placed on reserve/opt-out list

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: DT Daniel Ekuale

QB Garrett Gilbert activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Tretter says Browns 'have done a really great job' with COVID-19 protocols

Austin Hooper excited to build off the 'few hundred reps' he's already banked with Mayfield

Around the North

Ravens WR Marquise Brown adds 23 pounds

Bengals are keeping their QBs far apart

Roethlisberger says he tore 3 of 5 ligaments in throwing elbow

What's on Tap for Thursday?

The Browns have another day of virtual meetings, conditioning and weight-lifting at the facility in Berea as they continue to acclimate after their extended time away from football.

