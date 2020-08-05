Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 04:05 PM

Austin Hooper excited to build off the 'few hundred reps' he's already banked with Baker Mayfield

poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Austin Hooper didn't need to learn much about Baker Mayfield before he signed a four-year deal with the Browns in March.

Hooper was a fan of Mayfield's energy and style of play before he hit the free-agent market. He loved how Mayfield runs with running backs when they break off a big run. He loves how Mayfield always celebrates touchdowns with receivers. He loves how Mayfield isn't afraid to speak his mind.

He also, of course, loves how far Mayfield can throw a football.

"He has a real competitive fire," Hooper said Wednesday in a Zoom call with local reporters. "Those are the two deals that really made me want to sign here were Baker and just his style of quarterback – him being aggressive, has that swag with him, which I do want. I want to play for a quarterback who has that to them a little bit, and obviously, the arm talent is there. It was a really easy decision for me."

So when the Browns expressed interest in signing him, Hooper didn't need to be convinced about the quarterback. He knew Mayfield was going to be a great fit. He just wanted to know when he could see him for the first time.

Photos: Strength and Conditioning - Day 5

Check out photos of the team working out Tuesday

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
1 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during workouts on August 4, 2020
2 / 73

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 4, 2020
3 / 73

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
4 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 4, 2020
5 / 73

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020
6 / 73

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020
7 / 73

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020
8 / 73

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020
9 / 73

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 4, 2020
10 / 73

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020
11 / 73

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 4, 2020
12 / 73

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 4, 2020
13 / 73

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 4, 2020
14 / 73

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020
15 / 73

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 4, 2020
16 / 73

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
17 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020
18 / 73

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
19 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020
20 / 73

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 4, 2020
21 / 73

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020
22 / 73

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 4, 2020
23 / 73

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
24 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on August 4, 2020
25 / 73

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020
26 / 73

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020
27 / 73

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during workouts on August 4, 2020
28 / 73

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
29 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
30 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
31 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
32 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
33 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during workouts on August 4, 2020
34 / 73

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020
35 / 73

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 4, 2020
36 / 73

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020
37 / 73

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during workouts on August 4, 2020
38 / 73

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020
39 / 73

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 4, 2020
40 / 73

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
41 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020
42 / 73

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020
43 / 73

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020
44 / 73

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020
45 / 73

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020
46 / 73

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pat Rock during workouts on August 4, 2020
47 / 73

Pat Rock during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020
48 / 73

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020
49 / 73

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 4, 2020
50 / 73

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 4, 2020
51 / 73

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020
52 / 73

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
53 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020
54 / 73

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on August 4, 2020
55 / 73

Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
56 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 4, 2020
57 / 73

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
58 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020
59 / 73

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020
60 / 73

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020
61 / 73

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020
62 / 73

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during workouts on August 4, 2020
63 / 73

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200804-MS-01
64 / 73
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during workouts on August 4, 2020
65 / 73

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020
66 / 73

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
20200804-MS-12
67 / 73
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on August 4, 2020
68 / 73

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 4, 2020
69 / 73

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020
70 / 73

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 4, 2020
71 / 73

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020
72 / 73

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020
73 / 73

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Hooper reached out to Mayfield after he signed his contract and arranged a trip a few weeks later to Austin, Texas — Mayfield's hometown — for a workout. He wanted to mesh with his new quarterback immediately — both on and off the field — and Hooper soon learned that all the perceptions he had of Mayfield were true.

Now, after hundreds of offseason reps, Hooper is confident his on-field chemistry with Mayfield will already be fine-tuned in training camp.

"Especially in a super-condensed offseason and a super-condensed training camp format, banking those few hundred reps in my opinion has really helped us already," Hooper said. "I got in contact with him early on in the process so when I did sign, I already had an idea of where I'm going, who is my quarterback and what is he all about. I told him that I like to work and I like to do stuff in the offseason. He was more than ready and willing to do that."

That relationship should be special for Cleveland's offense. 

Coach Kevin Stefanski plans to use tight ends heavily in his offense, and Hooper should have plenty of opportunities to produce after he became one of the most efficient tight ends in football in four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. With Matt Ryan as his quarterback, Hooper had 16 touchdowns and more than 2,200 receiving yards in Atlanta. Last season was a career year for Hooper — he caught a career-high six touchdowns and totaled 787 receiving yards, sixth-best among the league's tight ends.

Those numbers could soar even higher with the Browns. The first step toward doing that, however, comes with building on-field chemistry with the quarterback.

"That's just how it works between players, if I'm being honest," Hooper said. "You just want to get a feel for the person you are going to work with for years."

Hooper made two visits to Mayfield's home. The first trip came shortly after he signed his new deal. The second visit came after OTA activities were moved to the virtual offseason program, so Hooper made another trip to the Mayfield residence to compensate for the lost time.

In total, Hooper estimates he spent two or three weeks living in Mayfield's house.

"I had a good time with him on and off the field and just kind of got a feel for him, his personality, his wife, his family and his friends and just kind of really see Baker the person," Hooper said. "It was a good time."

The offseason visits should certainly pay off come Aug. 14, when the Browns begin their first full team practices of training camp. Hooper knows what to expect from Mayfield when he'll turn around and look for a pass. He might be on a new team, but he's not anticipating to see anything new from his quarterback.

So when Week 1 arrives, the game will feel simple to Hooper. He hopes to make it simple for Mayfield, too.

"Run routes, get open and catch the ball," Hooper said. "I'm sure that will help him out."

Related Content

Training Camp: How to watch, stream and listen
news

Training Camp: How to watch, stream and listen

Fans can use a variety of ways to get close to the action this season
JC Tretter says Browns 'have done a really great job' with COVID-19 protocols, continues work for player safety
news

JC Tretter says Browns 'have done a really great job' with COVID-19 protocols, continues work for player safety

Tretter believes the Browns facilities go above and beyond in following NFL protocols
Austin Hooper: 'I'm ready to play ball'
news

Austin Hooper: 'I'm ready to play ball'

Cleveland's TE and JC Tretter meet with reporters Wednesday
Browns activate QB Garrett Gilbert
news

Browns activate QB Garrett Gilbert

Cleveland's reserve signal-caller had been on reserve/COVID-19 list

Advertising