Pre-Camp Player Spotlight

Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020

Pre-Camp Player Spotlight: LB Solomon Ajayi

Anthony Poisal

Anthony Poisal

Training camp is officially underway in Berea, and although it won't include fans packed along the perimeter of the fields or the same schedule it's had in the past, we'll still have position battles and live football action to digest.

We're all excited to see players like Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry back in a Browns uniform, but what about players fighting for a chance to wear the orange and brown in Week 1?

Over the next couple weeks, we'll highlight players who are poised to be in the battle for spots on the 53-man roster.

The Player: Solomon Ajayi

Position: Linebacker

Age: 23

Height: 6-0

Weight: 222

College: Liberty

Before 2020 training camp: Ajayi joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent following a senior year at Liberty that featured a team-leading 92 tackles and one sack. Ajayi played two seasons with the Flames — he made 72 tackles and one sack in 2018 — after transferring from Bakersfield College in Bakersfield, California.

Ajayi was also a track & field athlete in high school, and possesses quality speed as a linebacker. His prospect status took a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Liberty's Pro Day workouts, but now he'll have a chance to prove himself on an NFL field with the Browns.

It's worth knowing that...: Ajayi is the brother of Jay Ajayi, a current free agent who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round in 2015. In his second season in the league, Jay burst to the top of the league's running back picture with two consecutive 200-yard rushing games and joined O.J. Simpson, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams as players to have back-to-back games with over 200 yards. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII.

"Every step of the way, I have looked up to him and his process," Solomon said to Colin Udoh of ESPN. "Growing up with him and seeing go from high school to college and to the NFL gives me hope and helps me see how possible it is, how achievable it is and I just have to keep working hard."

How does he fit? Ajayi is in the thick of arguably the biggest competition of Cleveland's training camp and will join seven other linebackers vying for the three spots defensive coordinator Joe Woods plans to use at the position in his 4-3 scheme. B.J. Goodson, Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and 2020 third-round pick Jacob Phillips are widely projected to compete for starting roles, but any linebacker with a strong camp could carry a sizable workload in the regular season. Ajayi will compete with Tae Davis, Willie Harvey and Montrel Meander for rotational roles.

Advertising