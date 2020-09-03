Nick Chubb ready to deliver messages on game day, keep stoic demeanor in 3rd season

Nick Chubb's stage for statements has never been in a postgame interview or press conference.

He's never offered lofty predictions for what kind of production he wants to have before a new season. He's rarely given himself high praise after a big game. He's not the type of player to yell in the middle of a huddle and fire up his teammates.

Chubb has never felt the need to say much about his own game. That's just who he is.

"He's a man of few words," coach Kevin Stefanski said with a smile in a video call Thursday with local reporters. "Even less than me."

Chubb, however, doesn't need to talk himself up. His spotlight has always shined brightest on the field, where he's built a reputation as one of the best running backs in the league after two dominant seasons in Cleveland.

The field has always been Chubb's stage for showing people who he is since he became the fourth back to be selected in the 2018 draft. With 2,490 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, Chubb has been a consistent force from Cleveland's backfield and hasn't slowed down, no matter the opponent. His robot-like robustness has catapulted him to stardom, and he's preparing for an even bigger year after rushing for 1,494 yards last season, which was fourth all-time for a single season in franchise history.

Chubb, of course, won't say that himself. He doesn't need to.