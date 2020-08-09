Transactions

Sunday, Aug 09, 2020 04:13 PM

Browns sign G Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Signed (1):

G Michael Dunn

Waived (1):

TE Nate Wieting

Dunn is 6-5, 315-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of Maryland. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Dunn has spent time on the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018) practice squads. He also spent time with the Dolphins during the 2019 preseason and was a member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) in 2019 and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. 

The Browns active roster is currently at 80 players.

