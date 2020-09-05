Fresh Takes: Observations from the final dress rehearsal of the preseason

2. A message for the fans

Before the Browns ran through their mock game, Stefanski grabbed a microphone and addressed the couple hundred friends and family who watched from the stands in socially distanced groups. He expressed how much the team has missed the fans and promised this year's Browns were all about "work."

"This team that you'll see out here is a team that's not afraid to work, and that's what they've done from the moment we got started way back in April," Stefanski said. "They've worked. And that's what I appreciate about this group. We have a saying here: 'We're no bark, all bite.' And I think you're going to see that from this group that at the end of the day, it's about the work. We're really excited to get started on Sept. 13, and again, thanks for being here."

3. Waiting for Harrison

S Ronnie Harrison, who was acquired in a Thursday trade with the Jaguars, wasn't at Friday's practice. Harrison will have to clear the necessary testing protocols before he's allowed to enter the team facility and engage in activities with his new teammates.

Stefanski said it was too early to tell if Harrison, who started 22 games for Jacksonville over the past two seasons, would be ready enough to make an impact Week 1 in Baltimore.