Browns 53-man roster: Position by position analysis

The Browns' initial 53-man roster is official, and we're breaking down the group position by position before the team returns to the practice field Sunday.

Quarterbacks (2): Case Keenum, Baker Mayfield

Analysis: The Browns shored up their quarterbacks room in a big way with the signing of Keenum, a veteran who has seen it all and, most importantly, knows the ins and outs of Kevin Stefanski's offense. The decision with this group always centers on whether you keep three or two. We'll learn more about the entirety of the Browns quarterback room when the practice squad is finalized.

Running backs (3): Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson

Analysis: Cleveland boasts one of the best one-two punches in the entire NFL with Chubb and Hunt, who is champing at the bit to contribute for a full 16-game season. Johnson made the most of every snap during training camp and, less than two years removed from thinking his football days were behind him while he worked on a fishing boat, continues to be one of the best stories on the roster.

Fullbacks (1): Andy Janovich

Analysis: It's a position the Browns haven't utilized much in recent years, but it will be vital to what Stefanski wants to accomplish on offense. Janovich has been impressive as both a blocker and pass-catcher since joining the Browns via trade from the Broncos.

Tight ends (5): Pharaoh Brown, Harrison Bryant, Stephen Carlson, Austin Hooper, David Njoku

Analysis: A high number, certainly, but every member of this group proved their worth during training camp. Hooper and Njoku provided big plays for the first offense, Bryant was voted as the most impressive rookie and Brown and Carlson both displayed significant improvement from last season.

Wide receivers (6): Odell Beckham Jr., Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry, JoJo Natson, Donovan Peoples-Jones