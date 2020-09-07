JC Tretter returns to practice; B.J. Goodson expected back soon

JC Tretter on Monday returned to practice, his first with the team since undergoing a knee procedure before the start of training camp.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he would clarify Tretter's status for Sunday's opener in Baltimore later in the week. For now, Tretter's presence was simply a great sight to see as the Browns ramp up their preparations for the Ravens.

"JC is a veteran," Stefanski said. "He has seen a lot of football. I think there is value in that. He is a leader of the football team. So, really good to have him out there today."

Tretter hasn't missed a start since he joined the Browns in 2017, a three-year stretch in which he and Joel Bitonio served as the core of a Cleveland offensive line that has undergone a number of changes at the other positions. Though he hasn't been on the practice field, Tretter has been active, engaged and a part of all of the team meetings, Bitonio said last week.

Rookie Nick Harris has taken every snap with the first-team offense during Tretter's absence. The fifth-round pick out of Washington has received rave reviews from teammates and coaches for how he's handled the unanticipated responsibilities.