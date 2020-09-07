News & Notes

JC Tretter returns to practice; B.J. Goodson expected back soon

Sep 07, 2020 at 02:24 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

JC Tretter on Monday returned to practice, his first with the team since undergoing a knee procedure before the start of training camp.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he would clarify Tretter's status for Sunday's opener in Baltimore later in the week. For now, Tretter's presence was simply a great sight to see as the Browns ramp up their preparations for the Ravens.

"JC is a veteran," Stefanski said. "He has seen a lot of football. I think there is value in that. He is a leader of the football team. So, really good to have him out there today."

Tretter hasn't missed a start since he joined the Browns in 2017, a three-year stretch in which he and Joel Bitonio served as the core of a Cleveland offensive line that has undergone a number of changes at the other positions. Though he hasn't been on the practice field, Tretter has been active, engaged and a part of all of the team meetings, Bitonio said last week.

Rookie Nick Harris has taken every snap with the first-team offense during Tretter's absence. The fifth-round pick out of Washington has received rave reviews from teammates and coaches for how he's handled the unanticipated responsibilities.

If the Browns need Harris to start Sunday, they'll have two rookies on the offensive line making their respective NFL debuts. First-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. is slated to start at left tackle.

Photos: Ravens Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Ravens Sunday

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 7, 2020
1 / 28

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 7, 2020
2 / 28

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 7, 2020
3 / 28

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on September 7, 2020
4 / 28

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on September 7, 2020
5 / 28

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on September 7, 2020
6 / 28

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on September 7, 2020
7 / 28

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Brady Aiello (69) during practice on September 7, 2020
8 / 28

Offensive tackle Brady Aiello (69) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 7, 2020
9 / 28

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on September 7, 2020
10 / 28

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on September 7, 2020
11 / 28

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on September 7, 2020
12 / 28

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 7, 2020
13 / 28

Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on September 7, 2020
14 / 28

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 7, 2020
15 / 28

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 7, 2020
16 / 28

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 7, 2020
17 / 28

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 7, 2020
18 / 28

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 7, 2020
19 / 28

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 7, 2020
20 / 28

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 7, 2020
21 / 28

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 7, 2020
22 / 28

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on September 7, 2020
23 / 28

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 7, 2020
24 / 28

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on September 7, 2020
25 / 28

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on September 7, 2020
26 / 28

A helmet during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 7, 2020
27 / 28

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on September 7, 2020
28 / 28

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on September 7, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

*LB B.J. Goodson has been absent from practice because of personal reasons, but Stefanski anticipates him to be back with the team soon.

Goodson, a fifth-year veteran who signed with the Browns in March, is one of the eldest members of Cleveland's linebacking corps and is poised to play a significant role in the middle of it.

"B.J. has been great for us in the meeting room and on the grass," Stefanski said. "He is just a very high-energy player. You hear him before you see him. I am really excited about what B.J. brings to our defense."

***Tavierre Thomas has been a special teams ace for the Browns since they acquired him shortly before the 2018 season. His third year with the team, though, could feature an increased role in the secondary, especially if the Browns are missing a handful of their key members Sunday.

CBs Kevin Johnson (liver), M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (shoulder) have been sidelined for multiple weeks with their respective injuries. That has meant more reps for a player like Thomas, who was on the field for just a handful of defensive plays last season.

Stefanski has been impressed with Thomas' tenacity.

"Tavierre comes up, comes to practice and just works," Stefanski said. "Love watching that guy out at practice, whether it is a defensive drill or special teams drill. He is all about ball. His teammates love him, and I think it just is from just how he attacks, every single day."

Related Content

News & Notes: Nick Chubb returns to practice for final stage of concussion protocol
news

News & Notes: Nick Chubb returns to practice for final stage of concussion protocol

Andy Janovich is ready to take on his heavy fullback role in the Browns' offense
News & Notes: Stefanski says 'we're thinking about Kevin' as CB recovers from 'unlucky' injury
news

News & Notes: Stefanski says 'we're thinking about Kevin' as CB recovers from 'unlucky' injury

Johnson was an early training camp standout before he suffered an abdominal injury
News & Notes: Browns turn to LB depth to fill in for injured Mack Wilson
news

News & Notes: Browns turn to LB depth to fill in for injured Mack Wilson

Jack Conklin is encouraged by the offensive line's grasp of wide-blocking schemes
News & Notes: Nick Chubb enters concussion protocol
news

News & Notes: Nick Chubb enters concussion protocol

Chubb left practice early Monday with a trainer
News & Notes: Kevin Johnson believes his best season is still ahead of him in first season in Cleveland
news

News & Notes: Kevin Johnson believes his best season is still ahead of him in first season in Cleveland

Olivier Vernon also thinks Jedrick Wills Jr. has the tools to succeed at left tackle
News & Notes: Joel Bitonio says Jedrick Wills 'looks smooth' in transition to left tackle
news

News & Notes: Joel Bitonio says Jedrick Wills 'looks smooth' in transition to left tackle

CB Kevin Johnson continues to impress on defense
News & Notes: JC Tretter undergoes knee procedure; Rookie Nick Harris gets valuable starting reps
news

News & Notes: JC Tretter undergoes knee procedure; Rookie Nick Harris gets valuable starting reps

Jarvis Landry is close to a full return from offseason hip surgery

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising