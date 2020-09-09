Kareem Hunt 'happy to be home' after contract extension

Hunt returned home in the 2019 offseason after three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him with a third-round pick in 2017. Hunt quickly placed himself among the top tier of running backs by leading the league with 1,327 yards in his rookie season, and he continued to demolish opposing defenses with his ability to run or catch the ball for chunk plays.

When Hunt arrived in Cleveland, however, he needed to focus on correcting off-the-field issues to ensure his NFL career would stay on track. After serving an eight-game suspension at the start of last season, Hunt returned to the backfield with the same talent he showed with the Chiefs.

This time, however, he was doing it with his hometown team. He managed to finish second on the Browns in rushing yards and third in receptions despite playing in eight games, and his return provided the offense with a noticeable jolt alongside the already commanding play of Nick Chubb.

"I wouldn't mind playing for the Browns for a long time," Hunt said back in June. "I think we can do something special here. I want to get that Super Bowl feeling and I believe we can do it here in my hometown. That would be bigger than anything, for me. That would bring a championship to Cleveland, especially—I have been a fan my whole life. I have been with Cleveland my whole life."