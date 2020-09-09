Matchup to Watch: Ravens ground attack and TEs vs. Browns LBs/safeties

In Week 1, the Browns defense will face the ultimate test against the Baltimore Ravens, who led the NFL in scoring last year at 33.2 points per game and set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season with 3,296. Quarterback Lamar Jackson set the NFL single-season record for most rushing yards by a QB with 1,213 and running backs Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards added 1,018 yards and 711 yards, respectively.

Due to the multiple threats on the ground, not to mention the addition of second-round pick J.K. Dobbins to mix, the Ravens place an inordinate amount of stress on opposing linebackers and safeties who are forced to come down in run support. Further complicating the matter is the Ravens also love to throw the ball to their tight ends on play-action once they have forced teams to sell out and stop the run. In 2019, Ravens tight ends combined for 125 receptions, 1,522 yards and 14 touchdowns. Mark Andrews led the way with 64 receptions for 852 yards and 10 of those scores.